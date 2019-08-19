American Manganese : Announces the Passing of Director Jan Eigenhuis

American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company'), with deep sadness announcesthe passing of Jan Eigenhuis, Non-Executive Director, who died on July 18, 2019. Mr. Eigenhuis was a valued board member for seven years. Jan is a former senior executive at Manganese Metal Company of South Africa (MMC). He acted as a consultant to the electrolytic manganese industry worldwide. Jan was a graduate of the University of Pretoria; B.Sc. (Chem. & Math.) and the University of South Africa; MBL (Master Business Leadership).
The Board and staff of American Manganese Inc. would like to extend their sincere condolences to his family.
