Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  American Manganese Inc.    AMY   CA02735A1057

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

(AMY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Manganese : Announces the Passing of Director Jan Eigenhuis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company'), with deep sadness announcesthe passing of Jan Eigenhuis, Non-Executive Director, who died on July 18, 2019. Mr. Eigenhuis was a valued board member for seven years. Jan is a former senior executive at Manganese Metal Company of South Africa (MMC). He acted as a consultant to the electrolytic manganese industry worldwide. Jan was a graduate of the University of Pretoria; B.Sc. (Chem. & Math.) and the University of South Africa; MBL (Master Business Leadership).

The Board and staff of American Manganese Inc. would like to extend their sincere condolences to his family.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain 'Forward-Looking Statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 19:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
03:32pAMERICAN MANGANESE : Announces the Passing of Director Jan Eigenhuis
PU
08/15AMERICAN MANGANESE : Begins Testing NCA Cathode Material on Final Stages of the ..
AQ
08/13AMERICAN MANGANESE : Begins Testing NCA Cathode Material on Final Stages of the ..
PU
08/02AMERICAN MANGANESE : Grants Stock Options
PU
07/31AMERICAN MANGANESE : Lonnie Rare Earth Assessment Work Includes 0.42% Niobium in..
AQ
07/24AMERICAN MANGANESE : Achieves Improved Pilot Plant Results of 99.93% Purity from..
PU
07/17AMERICAN MANGANESE : Receives Electric Vehicle Battery Materials as U.S. Departm..
PU
07/11AMERICAN MANGANESE : Reports Initial Pilot Plant Results of 99.88% Purity from R..
PU
07/09AMERICAN MANGANESE : Geochemical and Geophysical Surveys Initiated for American ..
PU
06/27AMERICAN MANGANESE : Produces High Purity Material from Pilot Plant Project
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 39,8 M
Chart AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Duration : Period :
American Manganese Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,23  CAD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry W. Reaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaheem Ali Chief Financial Officer
Zarko Meseldzija Chief Technical Officer
Andris Kikauka Independent Director
Jan Eigenhuis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.55.17%30
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%35 874
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-2.79%23 053
CHINA MOLYBDENUM-0.80%10 627
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.6.61%7 974
BOLIDEN AB1.71%5 514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group