Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  American Manganese Inc    AMY   CA02735A1057

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC

(AMY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Manganese : Announces up to 99.72% Purity from Recycling Test Results on Electric Vehicle Battery Materials from U.S. Department of Energy Critical Materials Institute Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 05:13am EST

Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese Products Generated from Disassembled Electric Vehicle Battery Packs Supplied by a Critical Materials Institute Team Member

American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce analysis results for the Nickel-Cobalt-Manganese products generated from disassembled electric vehicle battery packs supplied by a Critical Materials Institute (CMI) Team Member. The initiative is in regards to AMY's previously announced partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on a multi-year project that focuses on creating a circular economy for lithium-ion batteries.

The Company's independent contract lab, Kemetco Research, generated recycled products with purities of98.91%, 99.72% and 99.27%.

The CMI project, formally titled 'Lithium-Ion Battery Disassembly, Remanufacturing, and Lithium & Cobalt Recovery Project,' focuses on research, development and demonstration of novel methods that maximize value recovery from lithium-ion battery stacks, modules and cells by reuse, remanufacturing, and materials recovery.

The project is under the aegis of the Critical Materials Institute, an Energy Innovation Hub led by Ames Laboratory and supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's Advanced Manufacturing Office.

About Kemetco Research Inc.
Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with theRecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Processand become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 10:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AMERICAN MANGANESE INC
05:13aAMERICAN MANGANESE : Announces up to 99.72% Purity from Recycling Test Results o..
PU
02/06AMERICAN MANGANESE : to Extend Term of Warrants
PU
02/06AMERICAN MANGANESE : Receives Funding from the Government of Canada for Lithium-..
PU
02/03AMERICAN MANGANESE INC : . Reports on Significant International Government Actio..
AQ
01/31AMERICAN MANGANESE : Reports on Significant International Government Actions to ..
PU
01/23AMERICAN MANGANESE : to Attend Fully Charged LIVE from February 1-2, 2020 at the..
PU
01/15AMERICAN MANGANESE INC : . To Speak at the Cambridge House Vancouver Research In..
AQ
01/14AMERICAN MANGANESE : To Speak at The Cambridge House – Vancouver Research ..
PU
01/13AMERICAN MANGANESE : Warrant Exercise and Update on Lithium-ion Battery Recyclin..
AQ
01/10AMERICAN MANGANESE : Warrant Exercise and Update on Lithium-ion Battery Recyclin..
PU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 36,1 M
Chart AMERICAN MANGANESE INC
Duration : Period :
American Manganese Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,20  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry W. Reaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaheem Ali Chief Financial Officer
Zarko Meseldzija Chief Technical Officer
Andris Kikauka Independent Director
Edward Franklin Skoda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC8.11%27
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL15.88%54 278
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-8.59%29 500
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-7.77%17 441
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.4.99%15 239
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-11.30%7 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group