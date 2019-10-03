Log in
American Manganese : Begins Testing Third-Party Lithium-ion Battery Materials

10/03/2019 | 04:29am EDT

Disassembled End-of-Life Lithium-ion Batteries and Scrap Cathode Materials Received from Asia, North America, and Europe

American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company's independent contract lab, Kemetco Research, has begun testing third-party lithium-ion battery materials, following the successful testing of the pilot plant project's fifth and final stage, announced in the Company's September 17, 2019 news release.

The third-party materials are disassembled end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing scrap cathode sent from Asia, North America, and Europe. The third-party material will undergo all five stages of the Company's patented lithium-ion battery recycling process, RecycLiCo™, to achieve high recovery and battery grade purity of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese.

'We are extremely pleased with the development and testing of our lithium-ion battery recycling pilot plant project,' said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. 'We are in an excellent position to demonstrate our years of experience to potential tier-one partners in the lithium-ion battery industry.'

Test results will be reported as they are completed and received.

About Kemetco Research Inc.
Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with theRecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain 'Forward-Looking Statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 08:28:08 UTC
