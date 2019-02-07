American Manganese : Commences Testing of Lithium-ion Battery Materials Recycling Pilot Plant

Successful Unit Operation Tests

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ('American Manganese' or 'AMY' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that AMY's processing partner, Kemetco Research, has commenced the processing of a select sample of cathode scrap material through Stages 1 and 2 of the Pilot Plant. The commencement of the pilot plant followed a HAZOP study and preliminary testing of all the unit operations in Stage 1 and Stage 2.

The complete five-stage Pilot Plant operation will progress as follows:

Stage 1 - Pre-treatment of cathode material

Stage 2 - Leach of active material

Stage 3 - Purification

Stage 4 - Recovery of base metals (e.g., nickel, cobalt, manganese)

Stage 5 - Lithium recovery and water recycle

'The commencement of the Pilot Plant operations marks a significant step in American Manganese's quest to prove its patent-approved lithium-ion battery recycling technology.' said Mr. Norman Chow, President of Kemetco Research Inc. 'Kemetco is proud to partner with American Manganese in developing this innovative technology.'

'This is a great milestone for the Company as we work towards a complete lithium-ion battery recycling process. The Company is also anticipating an official U.S. Patent number for its recently approved patent application. The Company will continue to report on all future advancements,' said Mr. Reaugh.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metal company with a patent approved process for the recovery of metals from lithium-ion batteries such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. Using a novel combination of reagents and unit operations, AMY can provide 100% extraction of cathode metals at battery grade purity. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patent approved technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries (Please see the Company's Dec 14, 2018 Business Plan ('CBP') for further details).

