AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

American Manganese : Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Technology Featured by Joint Center for Deployment & Research in Earth Abundant Materials out of Washington State

09/26/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') is pleased to have its patented lithium-ion battery recycling process (RecycLiC0™) featured by the Joint Center for Deployment & Research in Earth Abundant Materials (JCDREAM) from Washington State. JCDREAM is working to accelerate the development of next-generation clean energy and transportation technologies due to a statewide initiative designed to reduce carbon gas emissions and fossil fuel dependency by promoting clean energy transportation technologies like electric vehicles. Washington State University leads the advanced materials research collaborative which includes the University of Washington, Western Washington University, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and several other colleges and universities.

The feature also includes American Manganese's combined efforts with the U.S. Department of Energy and Critical Materials Institute to develop a domestic solution to the critical materials shortage - previously announced in the Company's March 28, 2019 press release. By recycling used electric vehicle batteries, American Manganese can recover materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese.

About JCDREAM
Since 2015, the Joint Center for Deployment and Research in Earth Abundant Materials (JCDREAM) has provided the organizational framework to stimulate innovation in the use of earth-abundant materials within an established and emerging industrial sector. A state-wide focus on developing earth-abundant materials technologies within the existing innovation and manufacturing competencies will help propel Washington state into a position of national leadership in sustainable manufacturing practices within large-scale (transportation) and growth (clean energy) industries.

About Kemetco Research Inc.
Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with theRecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain 'Forward-Looking Statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 22:32:02 UTC
