American Manganese : Pilot Plant Arrives at Kemetco Testing Facility

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ('American Manganese' or 'AMY' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that Stages 1 and 2 of the Pilot Plant have arrived at the Kemetco Research facility in Richmond, Canada. Kemetco has begun configuration and commissioning in preparation for the processing of one metric tonne of pre-production cathode scrap material (500kg of NMC and 500kg of NCA). The Company continues to believe cathode scrap recycling represents a compelling [near-term] opportunity for its shareholders as well as for industry participants including lithium-ion battery manufacturers.

Additionally, the Company has completed documentation and submitted fees for the formal issuance of its U.S. Patent. AMY expects to be issued a formal patent number within the next few weeks for its method of achieving 100% recovery of cobalt, nickel, manganese, lithium, and aluminum from lithium-ion battery cathode materials.

'As we begin our Pilot Plant testing, we are thrilled to see that the U.S. Department of Energy recognizes the importance of lithium-ion battery recycling technology', said Mr. Reaugh. 'We continue to hold discussions with the U.S. Department of Energy for our recycling technology as well as the U.S. Department of Defense for our initial patented process of low-grade manganese ore recovery - one of the 23 critical minerals listed in the U.S. Executive Order.'

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metal company with a patent approved process for the recovery of metals from lithium-ion batteries such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. Using a novel combination of reagents and unit operations, AMY can provide 100% extraction of cathode metals at battery grade purity. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patent pending technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries (Please see the Company's Dec 14, 2018 Business Plan ('CBP') for further details).

