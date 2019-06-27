Log in
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

(AMY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Manganese : Produces High Purity Material from Pilot Plant Project

06/27/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

RecycLiCoPatented Process Grows Pipeline of Strategic Opportunities

31 Non-Disclosure Agreements Across 9 Countries

American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company'), is pleased to report that the Company's contract lab, Kemetco Research Inc., has produced a high purity NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) hydroxide filter cake (Picture 1, Picture 2) during the final stages of the RecycLiCo™ Pilot Plant project. The filter cake was produced using a 35L batch sample of Pregnant Leach Solution that was collected during Stages 1 and 2 of the Pilot Plant project.

The advance in the Company's lithium-ion battery cathode recycling process has led to extensive interest worldwide, with 31 non-disclosure agreements signed so far with a variety of industry players in 9 different countries, all of whom are or have conducted due diligence and feasibility studies on the RecycLiCo™ process with the hope of entering into licensing or joint venture arrangements with the Company. American Manganese will continue Pilot Plant testing on material from multiple sources and chemistries as it prepares for potential commercial opportunities.

'We are collaborating with industry leaders on incorporating our RecycLiCo™ patented process to reduce battery manufacturing cost, environmental damage, and reliance on mining, and we are working on converting these leads into partners,' said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese.

About Kemetco Research Inc.
Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain 'Forward-Looking Statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 16:34:07 UTC
