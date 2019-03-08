American Manganese : Reports Further Testing From First Two Stages of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant

Extraction Results Meet Company's High Expectations

CEO: 'EV and Battery Manufacturers… Already Conducting Due Diligence on [AMY] Process'

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ('American Manganese' or 'AMY' or the 'Company'), is pleased to report that additional NCA and NMC cathode scraps have been processed successfully through Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the Company's pilot plant project. Using the Company's patent-approved process, the scraps underwent separation and leach operations yielding a pregnant leach solution (PLS) containing cathode metals (cobalt, lithium, nickel and manganese) in quantities which meet the Company's high expectations. More than 500L of PLS have now been collected for further testing and prepared for the remaining three stages of the pilot plant project.

'The pilot plant testing procedure is done in a manner that helps collect valuable operational data that will help us optimize the pilot plant for testing at a continuous rate once all stages are complete,' said Mr. Reaugh. 'While the pilot plant testing is expected to be complete by end of May 2019, EV and battery manufacturers are already conducting due diligence on our process.'

