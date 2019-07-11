American Manganese : Reports Initial Pilot Plant Results of 99.88% Purity from Recovered NMC Cathode Material

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain 'Forward-Looking Statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
RecycLiCo™ Pilot Plant Advances on the Path to a Cathode-to-Cathode Process
American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company'), reported today that 99.88% purity was achieved in its production of NMC cathode material using the RecycLiCo™ process, as announced in the Company's June 27, 2019 Press Release. This high purity recycled cathode material helps prove the potential of sourcing a sustainable supply of highly efficient cathode materials for lithium-ion battery manufacturing.
'Cathode materials require extremely high purity levels and must be almost entirely free of unwanted metals in order to conform to industry specifications, which our initial results confirmed today,' said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. 'We continue to develop and be transparent with our results in order to set the benchmark on recovery and purity potential in the lithium-ion battery recycling field.'
American Manganese will continue RecycLiCo™ Pilot Plant testing to enhance material recovery and purity, in addition to feasibility studies with industry leaders. The Company's goal is to develop a commercial opportunity that provides cathode-to-cathode recycling for the lithium-ion battery industry.
About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with theRecycLiCo™ Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.
