Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  American Manganese Inc.    AMY   CA02735A1057

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

(AMY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Manganese : Successful Stage 1 and 2 Operation of American Manganese Inc. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 07:07am EST

Pre-Treatment of Cathode Feedstock and Leach of Cathode Active Material

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ('American Manganese' or 'AMY' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce the successful completion of stages 1 and 2 of the Company's lithium-ion battery recycling pilot plant operations. Stages 1 and 2 include the pre-treatment of feedstock material and a leach of the cathode active material. The following links shows pictures of the pilot plant and the products of stage 1 and 2 operations.

[Attachment][Attachment][Attachment]

'It is exciting to see our patent-approved process demonstrated on a pilot scale. The successful replication of the lab-scale operations in a larger continuous closed-circuit operation not only is the first step towards commercialization, but also provides key evidence that the company's lithium-ion battery recycling technology is economically sound,' said Mr. Reaugh. 'The selected NMC-622 cathode feedstock, valued at US$16.25/kg, is processed at an estimated reagent cost of US$1/kg.'

Kemetco will continue to process select samples of cathode material feedstock as they prepare for the remaining stages of the pilot plant operations referred to in the Company's February 7, 2019 press release.

About Kemetco Research Inc.
Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.
American Manganese Inc. is a critical metal company with a patent approved process for the recovery of metals from lithium-ion batteries such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. Using a novel combination of reagents and unit operations, AMY can provide 100% extraction of cathode metals at battery grade purity. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patent approved technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries (Please see the Company's Dec 14, 2018 Business Plan ('CBP') for further details).

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain 'Forward-Looking Statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

American Manganese Inc. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 12:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
07:07aAMERICAN MANGANESE : Successful Stage 1 and 2 Operation of American Manganese In..
PU
02/08AMERICAN MANGANESE INC : . begins testing the pilot plant for the recycling of l..
AQ
02/07AMERICAN MANGANESE : Commences Testing of Lithium-ion Battery Materials Recyclin..
PU
01/22AMERICAN MANGANESE : Pilot plant of American Manganese Inc. arrives at the testi..
AQ
01/18AMERICAN MANGANESE : Pilot Plant Arrives at Kemetco Testing Facility
PU
01/15AMERICAN MANGANESE : to Speak at the Cambridge House – Vancouver Research ..
PU
01/14AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. : Invitation to VRIC Booth 708
NE
01/11AMERICAN MANGANESE : Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
PU
2018AMERICAN MANGANESE : Pilot Plant Ready to Move to Kemetco Testing Facility
PU
More news
Chart AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Duration : Period :
American Manganese Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Larry W. Reaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaheem Ali Chief Financial Officer
Zarko Meseldzija Chief Technical Officer
Andris Kikauka Independent Director
Jan Eigenhuis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.-6.90%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%32 621
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-0.49%24 305
CHINA MOLYBDENUM10.64%12 521
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.4.33%7 900
BOLIDEN21.39%6 855
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.