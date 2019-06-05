American Manganese : to Extend Term of Warrants

American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company will be extending the exercise period of a total of 5,252,081 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.25 per share (collectively, the 'Warrants'). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed over three tranches in 2017. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates for all Warrants by one year, and accordingly, the new expiry dates for the Warrants are as follows:

Tranche 1: For Warrants issued on June 21, 2017, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be June 21, 2020.

Tranche 2: For Warrants issued on June 29, 2017, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be June 29, 2020.

Tranche 3: For Warrants issued on August 16, 2017, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be August 16, 2020.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

