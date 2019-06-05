American Manganese : to Extend Term of Warrants

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain certain 'Forward-Looking Statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Toronto Stock Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company will be extending the exercise period of a total of 5,252,081 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.25 per share (collectively, the 'Warrants'). The Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed over three tranches in 2017. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates for all Warrants by one year, and accordingly, the new expiry dates for the Warrants are as follows:
Tranche 1: For Warrants issued on June 21, 2017, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be June 21, 2020.
Tranche 2: For Warrants issued on June 29, 2017, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be June 29, 2020.
Tranche 3: For Warrants issued on August 16, 2017, the new expiration date of those Warrants will be August 16, 2020.
All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.
On behalf of Management
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.
Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
