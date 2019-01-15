American Manganese : to Speak at the Cambridge House – Vancouver Research Investment Conference

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ('American Manganese' or 'AMY' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting on advanced battery recycling for lithium-ion battery cathode metal recovery at the Cambridge House - Vancouver Research Investment Conference VRIC-19.

The conference will be attended by Larry Reaugh, Zarko Meseldzija and Shaheem Ali, they will be available in booth number 708. Mr. Reaugh will be presenting American Manganese Inc.'s patent-approved process for recycling 100% of cathode metals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese and aluminum from spent electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries. The presentation will be on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 from 2:10 - 2:20PM at Work Shop 3.

'The Company is honored to present its proprietary lithium-ion electric vehicle battery recycling process opportunity. AMY is being recognized as a significant potential player in the supply of battery metals', says Mr. Reaugh.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metal company with a patent approved process for the recovery of metals from lithium-ion batteries such as cobalt, lithium, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. Using a novel combination of reagents and unit operations, AMY can provide 100% extraction of cathode metals at battery grade purity. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patent pending technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries (Please see the Company's Dec 14, 2018 Business Plan ('CBP') for further details).

