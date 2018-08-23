American Midstream Partners LP : Enterprise and American Midstream to Optimize Gulf Coast Assets

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) and American Midstream
Partners, LP (NYSE: AMID) today announced they have entered into an
agreement under which American Midstream may elect to purchase a 25
percent interest in Enterprise’s Pascagoula natural gas processing
plant. The purchase option is subject to certain conditions, including
American Midstream completing modifications to certain facilities on its
High Point pipeline system that will provide incremental natural gas
volumes with access to the Pascagoula plant.
American Midstream’s High Point pipeline system currently delivers
offshore natural gas production to the Enterprise-operated Toca Gas
Plant in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana for processing services. As the
result of the pending modifications to the High Point facilities, the
Toca plant owners have voted to discontinue operations. Enterprise,
along with other Toca plant owners, expect to realize significant
operating expense savings from idling the Toca facility and utilizing
existing processing capacity at the more efficient Pascagoula plant.
Customers of the Toca plant will have the option to enter into similar
processing arrangements with the Pascagoula facility, which should
provide customers with higher netbacks in the form of improved NGL
recoveries and reduced energy costs.
“We are pleased to work with American Midstream to find a creative
‘win/win’ solution for our customers and partners in the Toca plant,”
said Brad Motal, senior vice president, Natural Gas Assets and Marketing
of Enterprise’s general partner.
“This agreement further illustrates how strategically positioned
midstream companies can find an innovative approach to create a stronger
and more reliable processing option for our customers. We appreciate the
opportunity to work with a high-quality company such as Enterprise and
partner in this solution,” stated Lynn Bourdon III President and Chief
Executive Officer.
Locke Lord LLP served as legal counsel for Enterprise and Sidley Austin
LLP served as legal counsel for American Midstream for this transaction.
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded
partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy
services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil,
refined products and petrochemicals. Our services include: natural gas
gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL
transportation, fractionation, storage and import and export terminals;
crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals;
petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage and
terminals; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily
on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The
partnership’s assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines;
260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined
products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas
storage capacity.
American Midstream Partners, LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership
formed to provide critical midstream infrastructure that links producers
of natural gas, crude oil, NGLs, condensate and specialty chemicals to
end-use markets. American Midstream’s assets are strategically located
in some of the most prolific offshore and onshore basins in the Permian,
Eagle Ford, East Texas, Bakken and Gulf Coast. American Midstream owns
or has an ownership interest in approximately 5,100 miles of interstate
and intrastate pipelines, as well as ownership in gas processing plants,
fractionation facilities, an offshore semisubmersible floating
production system with nameplate processing capacity of 90 MBbl/d of
crude oil and 220 MMcf/d of natural gas; and terminal sites with
approximately 4.3 MMBbls of storage capacity.
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined
by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than
statements of historical fact, included herein that address activities,
events, developments or transactions that Enterprise Products Partners
L.P. and/or American Midstream Partners LP expect, believe, or
anticipate will or may occur in the future, including anticipated
benefits and other aspects of such activities, events, developments or
transactions, are forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
may cause actual results to differ materially, including required
approvals by regulatory agencies, the possibility that the anticipated
benefits from such activities, events, developments or transactions
cannot be fully realized, the possibility that costs or difficulties
related thereto will be greater than expected, the impact of competition
and other risk factors included in the reports filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and/or
American Midstream Partners LP. Readers are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak
only as of their dates. Except as required by law, Enterprise Products
Partners L.P. and American Midstream Partners LP do not intend to update
or revise their forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
