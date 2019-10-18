Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Third Coast Midstream, LLC f/k/a American Midstream Partners, LP Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Third Coast Midstream, LLC f/k/a American Midstream Partners, LP (“American Midstream” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMID) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 27, 2018, the Company cut its quarterly common distribution by 75%, from $0.4125 to $0.1031 annually.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.95, or nearly 43%, to $6.60 per share on July 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 27, 2018, the Company received an offer from Magnolia Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (“MIH”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding publicly held common units of American Midstream in exchange for $6.10 per common unit.

Then, on December 31, 2018, the Company reported that it did not expect to make any distributions due to an amendment to its credit facility agreement.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.30, or 30%, to close at $3.03 per share on December 31, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

On July 23, 2019, the Company announced the closing of its merger with MIH, and American Midstream’s unitholders received $4.50 cash per unit.

