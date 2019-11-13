Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American National Insurance Company    ANAT

AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE COMPANY

(ANAT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of American National Insurance Company and Life/Health Subsidiaries; Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of American National Property & Casualty Group Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 02:27pm EST

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” of American National Insurance Company (ANICO) [NASDAQ: ANAT], American National Life Insurance Company of Texas (ANTEX), American National Life Insurance Company of New York (ANICONY) (Glenmont, NY) and Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company (SLAICO). These companies are referred to collectively as the American National Group (ANG). Concurrently, AM Best affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and Long-Term ICR of “a” for Garden State Life Insurance Company (GSL). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All the above companies are headquartered in Galveston, TX unless otherwise noted.

The ratings reflect ANG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings reflect ANG’s high level of absolute and risk-adjusted capitalization, which supports the group’s insurance and business risks. In addition, AM Best considers the quality of capital as good, with organic earnings growth, no financial leverage, an overall good credit quality of invested assets and low use of reinsurance. ANG has strong liquidity capability and good liquidity management, which is supported by strong liquidity metrics. The favorable business profile allows the group to offer a diverse array of life, annuity and accident & health products to various markets using multiple distribution platforms, which also results in good diversification of earnings. While not a market leader, ANG does hold prominent positions in its focused markets. The group’s ERM program focuses on the evaluation of risks and its impact on the capital structure.

ANG’s statutory earnings have somewhat declined over the past several years, mainly due to new business strain and spread compression on its interest-sensitive blocks of business caused by persistently low interest rates. Approximately 70 percent of general account liabilities are annuity liabilities, which exposes the group to spread compression if interest rates remain low. However, disintermediation risk is somewhat muted due to strong management of crediting rates on its annuity blocks of business.

In addition, AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICRs to “a+” from “a” and affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) of American National Property and Casualty Company (Springfield, MO), and its subsidiaries, American National General Insurance Company (Springfield, MO); ANPAC Louisiana Insurance Company (Baton Rouge, LA); American National Lloyds Insurance Company (Galveston, TX); Pacific Property and Casualty Company (San Jose, CA) and its affiliates, American National County Mutual Insurance Company (Galveston, TX), Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company and United Farm Family Insurance Company (both domiciled in Glenmont, NY). These entities are all considered part of American National Property & Casualty Group (ANPAC Group) due to their strategic importance. The outlook of these ratings is stable. These companies are property/casualty subsidiaries of their ultimate parent, ANICO.

The ratings reflect ANPAC Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM.

Furthermore, the ratings reflect ANPAC Group’s consistent operating earnings and extensive market knowledge as a national writer. The ratings also reflect the continued support provided by the ultimate parent, ANICO, and the synergies generated amongst these companies and their parent. Partially offsetting these rating factors are the competitive market conditions and the potential impact on capitalization from significant catastrophe losses, which is mitigated by comprehensive reinsurance protection.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data provider specializing in the insurance industry. The company does business in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in Oldwick, NJ, AM Best has offices in cities around the world, including London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANC
02:27pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of American National Insurance Company and Life..
BU
11/06AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
11/04AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
11/04American National Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10/31American National Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
09/09AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/30AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08/29AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, ..
AQ
08/07AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Chart AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
American National Insurance Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Pozzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross Rankin Moody Chairman
Timothy A. Walsh Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Johnny David Johnson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Frances Anne Moody-Dahlberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE COMPANY-4.50%3 242
ALLIANZ SE24.99%103 131
CHUBB LIMITED17.20%68 968
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP32.89%56 737
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES29.67%52 208
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC40.60%48 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group