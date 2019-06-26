Log in
AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE COMPANY

(ANAT)
American National named to Forbes' 2019 “Best Mid-size Employers” list

06/26/2019

GALVESTON, Texas, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Insurance Company has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers. Forbes selected the companies based on an independent survey of U.S employees.

“I’m pleased American National has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s best midsize employers for 2019. Based on direct employee feedback to Forbes, this acknowledges that we’re succeeding at making the company a great place to work,” said Bruce LePard, senior vice president & chief human resources officer, American National Insurance Company. “We intend to continue to improve, making an even better work place for current and future employees.”

Each year, Forbes teams up with market research firm Statista to identify the best employers in the United States. Statista calculates responses to an anonymous survey of 50,000 U.S. employees. Survey participants rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family. Respondents also nominate organizations in industries outside their own.

American National was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas. American National and its subsidiaries offer a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance. The American National companies operate in all 50 states. Major insurance subsidiaries include American National Life Insurance Company of Texas, American National Life Insurance Company of New York, American National Property and Casualty Company, Garden State Life Insurance Company, Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company and United Farm Family Insurance Company.

American National Insurance Company, the parent company, has been assigned an ‘A’ rating by A.M. Best Company and an ‘A’ rating by Standard & Poor’s, both nationally recognized rating agencies, and is licensed to conduct insurance in all states except New York.

For more information, including company news and investor relations information, visit the company’s web site at www.AmericanNational.com.

Contact: Carol Roberts, AVP Human Resources
409-766-6879
Carol.Roberts@AmericanNational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18c8a23f-9064-4d9d-9cb2-9ead1fce4e1a

Forbes America’s Best Mid-Size Employers

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Pozzi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ross Rankin Moody Chairman
Timothy A. Walsh Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Johnny David Johnson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Frances Anne Moody-Dahlberg Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE COMPANY-10.79%3 186
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.2.19%510 808
ALLIANZ21.05%102 475
CHUBB LTD16.84%69 111
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP16.04%52 358
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES23.65%50 424
