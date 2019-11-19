Log in
AMERICAN NORTEL COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(ARTM)
American Nortel Communications, Inc. Announces Additional Features

11/19/2019 | 09:00am EST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Nortel Communications, Inc. (ARTM) announces that they have added additional features to Newborhood.com, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Nortel Communications, Inc.  Newborhood.com is the premier online moving guide, serving over 12,000 cities in the United States.  Movers will now be able to order complete utility packages in all of our markets with a simple click.

“We continue to be focused on helping the thirty million people who move each year in the United States, and look forward to completing the revenue model that addresses over thirty-five million businesses in the United States that are directly affected by the moving industry,” said Bill Williams, CEO of American Nortel Communications, Inc.

About Newborhood.com:
Newborhood is the first end-to-end moving solution that personally guides an individual through the difficult moving process.  The proprietary software delivers a personalized and interactive moving guide that is uniquely tailored to an individual’s specific moving needs.
http://www.newborhood.com/

Safe Harbor Clause
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.  Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.  Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

CONTACT:

AMERICAN NORTEL COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Bill Williams 214 534-2615
bwilliams@americannortel.com

 


