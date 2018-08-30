Log in
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS CORP (AOBC)
American Outdoor Brands Corp : American Outdoor Brands Corporation to Host Earnings Call

08/30/2018 | 09:23pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2018 / American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q1 Earnings Call to be held on August 30, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-EBBDF2E5115F5.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 597 M
EBIT 2019 43,9 M
Net income 2019 11,5 M
Debt 2019 116 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 48,19
P/E ratio 2020 25,51
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capitalization 537 M
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,1 $
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
P. James Debney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barry M. Monheit Chairman
Jeffrey D. Buchanan CFO, Treasurer, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Robert L. Scott Vice Chairman
John B. Furman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS CORP-21.18%537
NIKON CORP-7.87%7 610
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.-11.22%6 812
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION21.39%5 813
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-35.60%5 115
BRP INC40.08%4 979
