AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD

(AOW)
American Patriot Oil & Gas : Change to Registered Office & Principal Place of Business

02/26/2019 | 08:23pm EST

AOW.ASX ANPOF.OTC

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE TO REGISTERED OFFICE & PRINCIPAL PLACE OF

BUSINESS

Melbourne, February, 27 2019, American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd ("AOW") advises that its Registered Office and Principal Place of Business have changed to the following:

Level 5

97 Pacific Highway

North Sydney, NSW 2060 Phone: +61 2 8624 6130

The new postal address is the same as the above.

-ENDS

Investor inquiries:

Media inquiries:

Alexis Clark

Luke Derbyshire

Chief Executive Officer

Managing Director

American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd

Spoke Corporate Pty Ltd

(613) 9945 8739

(614) 488 664 246

aclark@ap-oil.com

luke@spokecorporate.com

About American Patriot Oil and Gas

American Patriot Oil and Gas (AOW) is an oil and natural gas exploration and development (E&P) group headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with a U.S. office in Houston, Texas. The Company is focused on developing a significant conventional oil and gas production company focused on assets in the Texas and Gulf Coast region. The company has announced a number of recent acquisitions with a focus on acquiring conventional producing properties with low operating costs onshore USA with reserve reports and significant production upside via shut in wells, workover potential, behind pipe potential and infill drilling upside.

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd

Level 5, 97 Pacific Highway, North Sydney, NSW 2060

ACN: 154 049 144

Ph: +61 2 8624 6130

Email: info@ap-oil.com.au website: www.ap-oil.com

1

Disclaimer

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 01:22:04 UTC
