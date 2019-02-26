American Patriot Oil & Gas : Change to Registered Office & Principal Place of Business

AOW.ASX ANPOF.OTC
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
CHANGE TO REGISTERED OFFICE & PRINCIPAL PLACE OF
BUSINESS
Melbourne, February, 27 2019, American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd ("AOW") advises that its Registered Office and Principal Place of Business have changed to the following:
Level 5
97 Pacific Highway
North Sydney, NSW 2060 Phone: +61 2 8624 6130
The new postal address is the same as the above.
-ENDS
|
Investor inquiries:
|
Media inquiries:
|
Alexis Clark
|
Luke Derbyshire
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Managing Director
|
American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd
|
Spoke Corporate Pty Ltd
|
(613) 9945 8739
|
(614) 488 664 246
|
aclark@ap-oil.com
|
luke@spokecorporate.com
|
About American Patriot Oil and Gas
American Patriot Oil and Gas (AOW) is an oil and natural gas exploration and development (E&P) group headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with a U.S. office in Houston, Texas. The Company is focused on developing a significant conventional oil and gas production company focused on assets in the Texas and Gulf Coast region. The company has announced a number of recent acquisitions with a focus on acquiring conventional producing properties with low operating costs onshore USA with reserve reports and significant production upside via shut in wells, workover potential, behind pipe potential and infill drilling upside.
|
American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd
|
Level 5, 97 Pacific Highway, North Sydney, NSW 2060
|
ACN: 154 049 144
|
Ph: +61 2 8624 6130
|
Email: info@ap-oil.com.au website: www.ap-oil.com
|
1
Disclaimer
American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 01:22:04 UTC