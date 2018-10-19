American Patriot Oil & Gas : Clarification of Additional Funding and Appendix 3B

AOW.ASX ANPOF.OTC
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
CLARIFICATION OF ADDITIONAL FUNDING
Melbourne, October 19, 2018, American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd ("AOW") wishes to update and clarify the information provided in relation to the additional funding announced on October 15, 2018.
The loan facilities of up to $4 million AUD were provided by Defender No. 2 Fund Pty Ltd as trustee of the Defender No. 2 Fund ("Defender"). Defender is a Special Purpose Vehicle established by Vertua Limited (NSX:VERA) Managing Director, James Manning. The loan facilities have been secured with a general security agreement given by AOW in favour of Defender.
In addition to fees and interest payable under the facilities, AOW has today granted 80,000,000 options to Defender (or its nominees) and has agreed to grant a further 80,000,000 options to Defender (or its nominees) subject to shareholder approval. AOW will seek shareholder approval at its upcoming annual general meeting. The options have an exercise price of $0.025 per share and expire 18 months after the date of repayment of the loan facilities.
An Appendix 3B in relation to the grant of options is attached.
-ENDS-
For further information please contact:
American Patriot Oil and Gas: Or visit the website:
CEO Alexis Clark +61 9945 8739.www.ap-oil.com
About American Patriot Oil and Gas
American Patriot Oil and Gas (AOW) is an oil and natural gas exploration and development (E&P) group headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with a U.S. office in Houston, Texas. The Company is focused on developing a significant conventional oil and gas production company focused on assets in the Texas and Gulf Coast region. The company has announced a number of recent acquisitions with a focus on acquiring conventional producing properties with low operating costs onshore USA with reserve reports and significant production upside via shut in wells, workover potential, behind pipe potential and infill drilling upside.
American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd
Level 1, 23 Oxford Street Oakleigh Vic 3166
ACN: 154 049 144
Ph: +61 3 9945 8739 Fax: +61 3 9530 4117
Email: info@ap-oil.com.au website: www.ap-oil.com
1
Appendix 3B
1Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12
Name of entity
AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LIMITED
ABN79 154 049 144
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
-
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be Unlisted Options issued
-
2 Number of +securities issued or to80,000,000 Unlisted Options be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
-
3 Principal terms of the +securities Unlisted Options, exercisable at $0.025 (2.5
(eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
cents), expiring 18 months after repayment of
the loan
-
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all No, upon exercise of unlisted options, they will rank equally with ordinary fully paid shares on issue.
respects from the date of allotment with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
• the date from which they do
-
• the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
-
• the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
-
5 Issue price or consideration
Nil
-
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Grant of unlisted options pursuant to the terms of the additional funding regarding loan facilities.
-
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that hasYes obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
-
6b The date the security holder resolution 30 November 2017 under rule 7.1A was passed
-
6c Number of +securities issued without80,000,000 Unlisted Options security holder approval under rule 7.1
-
6d Number of +securities issued with securityNil holder approval under rule 7.1A
-
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Nil
-
6f Number of securities issued under an Nil exception in rule 7.2
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2
-
6g If securities issued under rule 7.1A, was N/A issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
-
6h If securities were issued under rule 7.1A fornon-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
-
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue Refer annexure 1 capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
-
7 Dates of entering +securities into
uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
19 October 2018
-
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
558,211,409 21,621,725
103,706,396
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
Quoted options exercisable at $0.25 (25 cents) expiring on or before 20 October 2018
Quoted options exercisable at $0.045 (4.5 cents) expiring on or before 20 September 2019
-
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)
-
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
3,500,000 80,000,000
|
Performance rights
Unlisted Options, exercisable at $0.025 (2.5 cents), expiring 18 months after repayment of the loan
N/A
Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue
-
11 Is security holder approval required? N/A
-
12 Is the issue renounceable or non- N/A renounceable?
-
13 Ratio in which the +securities will be N/A offered
-
14 +Class of +securities to which the N/A offer relates
-
15 +Record entitlementsdatetodetermineN/A
-
16 Will holdings on different registers N/A (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
-
17 Policy for deciding entitlements in N/A relation to fractions
-
18 Names of countries in which the N/A entity has +security holders who will not be sent new issue documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their
entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
-
19 Closing date for receipt ofN/A acceptances or renunciations
-
20 Names of any underwriters
N/A
-
21 Amount of any underwriting fee or N/A commission
-
22 Names of any brokers to the issue
N/A
-
23 Fee or commission payable to the N/A broker to the issue
-
24 Amount of any handling fee payable N/A to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of +security holders
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4