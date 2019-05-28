Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd    AOW   AU000000AOW8

AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD

(AOW)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/11
0.021 AUD   +5.00%
09:34aAMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
05/22AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Market Update
PU
05/06AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : March Production Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Patriot Oil & Gas : Director Appointment/Resignation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 09:34am EDT

AOW.ASX

ANPOF.OTC

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Continual Disclosure

Changes to Board of Directors and Management

Sydney, 28 May 2019: American Patriot Oil and Gas Limited ("AOW") wishes to advise its shareholders and the market of the following changes to AOW's Board of Directors.

  1. Resignation of Alexis Clarke
    Alexis Clarke has resigned as director and chief executive officer of the Company with immediate effect.
    Mr Clark joined the Company in March 2014. Since early 2019, Mr Clark has been in Austin, Texas managing AOW's oil and gas operations. In view of the fact that the Company will not be expanding its operations with the acquisition of the Foothill assets (See Announcement dated 22 May 2019), the Board was of the view that the company needs a lower corporate overhead to reflect the current scale of operations given recent announcements.
    The board does not intend to replace Mr. Clark's role in the near future. It has actively been working with the US based COO and Financial controller, both based in Houston, Texas to ensure continuity of management of the AOW assets.
  2. Appointment of James Manning as Director
    Considering the resignation of Mr. Clark, the board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Manning. Mr. Manning is the Managing Director of Vertua Limited (NSX: VERA), AOW's largest shareholder. He brings years of experience to AOW's board, including but not limited to property, corporate advisory, M&A and corporate restructuring.

-ENDS-

Investor inquiries:

Timothy Broadfoot

Non-Executive Director & Company Secretary American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd tbroadfoot@ap-oil.com

About American Patriot Oil and Gas

American Patriot Oil and Gas (AOW) is an oil and natural gas exploration and development (E&P) group headquartered in Houston, Texas, with a registered office in Sydney, Australia. The Company is focused on developing a significant conventional oil and gas production company focused on assets in the Texas and Gulf Coast region. The company has announced a number of recent acquisitions with a focus on acquiring conventional producing properties with low operating costs onshore USA with reserve reports and significant production upside via shut in wells, workover potential, behind pipe potential and infill drilling upside.

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd ACN: 154 049 144

Level 5, 97 Pacific Highway North Sydney 2066

website: www.ap-oil.com

Ph:+61 2 8624 6180 Fax:+61 3 9530 4117

Disclaimer

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 13:33:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS
09:34aAMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
05/22AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Market Update
PU
05/06AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : March Production Report
PU
03/22AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Accounts Review & Potential Dispute with Underwrite..
PU
03/13AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Half Year Accounts Update
PU
03/13AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
03/05AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Successful Capital Raise
PU
02/27AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : January Monthly Activities Report
PU
02/26AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Change to Registered Office & Principal Place of Bu..
PU
02/26AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Final Director's Interest Notice - F Pirera
PU
More news
Chart AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD
Duration : Period :
American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alexis Clark Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
David Shaw Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Joseph Pirera CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Richard Cooney Non-Executive Director
Brett A. Murray Senior Vice President-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD5.00%0
CNOOC LTD7.07%73 998
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.96%67 675
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.06%50 581
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-12.89%39 989
ANADARKO PETROLEUM64.21%36 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About