American Patriot Oil & Gas : Director Appointment/Resignation

Changes to Board of Directors and Management

Sydney, 28 May 2019: American Patriot Oil and Gas Limited ("AOW") wishes to advise its shareholders and the market of the following changes to AOW's Board of Directors.

Resignation of Alexis Clarke

Alexis Clarke has resigned as director and chief executive officer of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr Clark joined the Company in March 2014. Since early 2019, Mr Clark has been in Austin, Texas managing AOW's oil and gas operations. In view of the fact that the Company will not be expanding its operations with the acquisition of the Foothill assets (See Announcement dated 22 May 2019), the Board was of the view that the company needs a lower corporate overhead to reflect the current scale of operations given recent announcements.

The board does not intend to replace Mr. Clark's role in the near future. It has actively been working with the US based COO and Financial controller, both based in Houston, Texas to ensure continuity of management of the AOW assets. Appointment of James Manning as Director

Considering the resignation of Mr. Clark, the board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Manning. Mr. Manning is the Managing Director of Vertua Limited (NSX: VERA), AOW's largest shareholder. He brings years of experience to AOW's board, including but not limited to property, corporate advisory, M&A and corporate restructuring.

