American Patriot Oil & Gas : Expiry of AOWOA Listed Options

Release Date: 21 September 2018

ASX Announcement AOW.ASX ANPOF.OTC

EXPIRY OF AOWOA LISTED OPTIONS

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd (ASX: AOW) ("American Patriot" or "the Company") wishes to notify holders of the Company's quoted options (ASX: AOWOA) ('Listed Options') that the Listed Options will expire at 5.00pm (AEDT) on 20 October 2018.

The Company advises that it has been granted a waiver from Listing Rule 6.24 to the extent necessary to permit the Company not to send notices required by paragraph 6.1 of Appendix 6A in relation to the Listed Options. Accordingly, Listed Option expiry notices will not be sent to Listed Option holders.

In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules and the waiver granted, the Company is required to provide Listed Option holders the following information:

• The number of Listed Options to which this notice applies is 21,621,725.

• On exercise, each Listed Option entitles the holder to receive one fully paid ordinary share in the Company. If all Listed Options were exercised, 21,621,725 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company would be issued.

• The exercise price for each Listed Option is $0.25 (25 cents).

• The due date for payment of the exercise price is 5.00pm (AEDT) on 20 October 2018.

• If payment is not received by 5.00pm (AEDT) on 20 October 2018, the Listed Options will lapse and all rights under the Listed Options will cease.

• Official quotation of the Listed Options on ASX will cease on 15 October 2018, being four business days before the expiry date.

• The market price of the Company's shares on 20 September 2018, being the last trading day prior to the date of this notice, was $0.023 (2.3 cents).

• The highest market price of the Company's shares during the three months preceding the date of this notice was $0.03619 (3.619 cents) on 24 July 2018.

• The lowest market price of the Company's shares during the three months preceding the date of this notice was $0.021 (2.1 cents) on 19 September 2018.

• The exercise price of the Listed Options is not underwritten.

If the market price of the Company's ordinary shares exceeds $0.18 (18 cents) before 20 October 2018, the Company will immediately send an option expiry notice to the Listed Options holders.

