AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD    AOW   AU000000AOW8

AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD

(AOW)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/18
0.02 AUD   -4.76%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Patriot Oil & Gas : Final Director's Interest Notice - D Shaw

02/19/2019 | 12:58am EST

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity ABNAMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LIMITED 79 154 049 144

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

DAVID SHAW

Date of last notice

6 September 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

15 February 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

2,462,692 Fully paid ordinary shares

602,775 options expiring 20 September 2019

500,000 Class A performance rights

250,000 Class B performance rights

125,000 Class C performance rights

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

N/A

Number & class of securities Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

Disclaimer

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 05:57:01 UTC
