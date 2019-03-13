American Patriot Oil & Gas : Half Year Accounts Update

AOW.ASX ANPOF.OTC

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

31 DECEMBER 2018 HALF-YEAR ACCOUNTS

Melbourne, March, 14 2019, American Patriot Oil and Gas Limited (AOW) advises that it is currently finalising its 31 December 2018 half year accounts. Given the complexities of asset purchases and capital raises during the period, AOW will not meet the deadline to submit the half year report being 15 March 2019.

AOW, its board and management are working closely with their external accountants and auditors to have the half yearly report finalised as soon as possible.

As a result of this and in consultation with the ASX the shares have been voluntarily suspended from trade.

Investor inquiries:

Alexis Clark

Chief Executive Officer American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd +61 2 8624 6130 aclark@ap-oil.com

