AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd    AOW   AU000000AOW8

AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD

(AOW)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/11
0.021 AUD   +5.00%
03/13AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Half Year Accounts Update
PU
03/13AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
03/05AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Successful Capital Raise
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Patriot Oil & Gas : Half Year Accounts Update

0
03/13/2019 | 11:39pm EDT

AOW.ASX ANPOF.OTC

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

31 DECEMBER 2018 HALF-YEAR ACCOUNTS

Melbourne, March, 14 2019, American Patriot Oil and Gas Limited (AOW) advises that it is currently finalising its 31 December 2018 half year accounts. Given the complexities of asset purchases and capital raises during the period, AOW will not meet the deadline to submit the half year report being 15 March 2019.

AOW, its board and management are working closely with their external accountants and auditors to have the half yearly report finalised as soon as possible.

As a result of this and in consultation with the ASX the shares have been voluntarily suspended from trade.

-ENDS-

Investor inquiries:

Alexis Clark

Chief Executive Officer American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd +61 2 8624 6130 aclark@ap-oil.com

About American Patriot Oil and Gas

American Patriot Oil and Gas (AOW) is an oil and natural gas exploration and development (E&P) group headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with a U.S. office in Houston, Texas. The Company is focused on developing a significant conventional oil and gas production company focused on assets in the Texas and Gulf Coast region. The company has announced a number of recent acquisitions with a focus on acquiring conventional producing properties with low operating costs onshore USA with reserve reports and significant production upside via shut in wells, workover potential, behind pipe potential and infill drilling upside.

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd

Level 5, 97 Pacific Highway, North Sydney, NSW 2060

ACN: 154 049 144

Ph: +61 2 8624 6130

Email: info@ap-oil.com.au website: www.ap-oil.com

Disclaimer

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 03:38:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Alexis Clark Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
David Shaw Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Joseph Pirera CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Richard Cooney Non-Executive Director
Brett A. Murray Senior Vice President-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD5.00%0
CNOOC LTD9.05%76 139
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.02%74 451
EOG RESOURCES INC.1.56%50 453
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.00%48 121
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.81%32 750
