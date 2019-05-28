Log in
AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD

(AOW)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/11
0.021 AUD   +5.00%
10:39pAMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
09:34aAMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
05/22AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Market Update
PU
American Patriot Oil & Gas : Initial Director's Interest Notice

0
05/28/2019 | 10:39pm EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LIMITED

ABN

79 154 049 144

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

James Manning

Date of appointment

28 May 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

84196782.1 MIH JRE

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Defender Equities Pty Ltd

Relevant interest under s.608(1)(b) of the Corporations Act as the sole director of Defender Equities Pty Ltd and its holding company

Defender No. 2 Fund Pty Ltd

Relevant interest under s.608(1)(b) of the Corporations Act as the sole director of Defender No. 2 Fund Pty Ltd and its holding company

Number & class of Securities

23,750,000 fully paid ordinary shares

16,946,154 fully paid ordinary shares

82,500,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.025 expiring 18 months after repayment of the loan facility referred to in AOW's announcements dated 15 and 19 October 2018 or up until 30 April 2024

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

84196782.1 MIH JRE

Disclaimer

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 02:38:07 UTC
