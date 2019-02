MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Monthly Production Report

JANUARY MONTHLY ACTIVITIES REPORT

Melbourne, February 28, 2019, American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd ("AOW") ") is pleased to present its monthly activities report for the period ending 31 January 2019.

Key highlights of these actions are:

Record Monthly Revenue of $405,975 AUD/$292,302 USD +6% vs previous month Monthly production of 282 boepd (net AOW)

We set out additional details below.

Monthly Production

The January monthly results have resulted in total production of 4,038 bbl oil and 26,523 mcf gas or 282 boepd (vs 310boepd in December). This production generated total revenue of USD$292k (AUD$405k). The revenue is higher due to the Peak Energy income being recorded for the first time partly offset by lower revenues from Magnolia and Burnett due to lower commodity prices. The production is lower than the recent December monthly results due to 8 Peak Energy wells being offline for maintenance which generate approximately 30boepd and several Goose Creek wells which generate 14bopd due to the salt water disposal unit being down for permitting. Burnett oil production was also lower. We are expecting to bring a number of these wells back online during the coming weeks. The results are detailed below:

Asset Net Production (Month) Revenue (USD) * Oil (bbl) Gas (mcf) Anasazi 506 2,690 $9,538 Goose Creek 172 $3,847 CWS 276 $25,396 Peak Energy 1,395 4,721 $154,657 Magnolia 418 10,871 $45,394 Burnett 1,272 8242 $53,470 Total 4,038 26,523 $292,302

*Revenue is cash receipts in January related to December production

Production and Revenue Trend

AOW Production and Revenue 350,000 320 310 300,000 300 290 250,000 USDRevenue 280 200,000 270 260 150,000 250 BOEPD 240 100,000 230 220 50,000 210 - 200 November December JanuaryRevenue USDBOEPD

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd Level 5, 97 Pacific Highway, North Sydney, NSW 2060 ACN: 154 049 144 Ph: +61 2 8624 6130 Email: info@ap-oil.com.au website: www.ap-oil.com 1

-ENDS- Investor inquiries: Media inquiries: Alexis Clark Luke Derbyshire Chief Executive Officer Managing Director American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd Spoke Corporate Pty Ltd (613) 9945 8739 (614) 488 664 246 aclark@ap-oil.com luke@spokecorporate.com About American Patriot Oil and Gas

American Patriot Oil and Gas (AOW) is an oil and natural gas exploration and development (E&P) group headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with a U.S. office in Houston, Texas. The Company is focused on developing a significant conventional oil and gas production company focused on assets in the Texas and Gulf Coast region. The company has announced a number of recent acquisitions with a focus on acquiring conventional producing properties with low operating costs onshore USA with reserve reports and significant production upside via shut in wells, workover potential, behind pipe potential and infill drilling upside.