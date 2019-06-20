Log in
AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD

(AOW)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/11
0.021 AUD   +5.00%
12:25aAMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Market Update
PU
05/29AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/28AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
American Patriot Oil & Gas : Market Update

06/20/2019 | 12:25am EDT

AOW.ASX

ANPOF.OTC

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Monthly Production Report

ACTIVITIES REPORT & GENERAL UPDATE

Sydney, June 20 2019, American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd ("AOW") is pleased to present its activities report for the period ending 30 April 2019.

Key highlights of these actions are:

Monthly production of 254 BOEPD (net AOW)

Monthly Production

The April 2019 monthly production has resulted in total approximate production of 2,852 bbl oil and 28,574 mcf gas or 254 boepd.

The production results for April 2019 are detailed below:

Asset

Net Production (Month)

Oil (bbl)

Gas (mcf)

Anasazi

69.42

2,690

Goose Creek

0

0

Rose Royalties

274.41

0

CWS

188

0

Peak Energy

853

7,384

Magnolia

358

10,665

Burnett

1,110

7,835

Total

2,852

28,574

The Board has been considering the process of reporting on a monthly basis and has identified a number of issues associated with monthly production updates.

AOW requires operator statement from some third-party providers, which despite best efforts the AOW management team, AOW does not always receive them within 30 days of end of month. Historically some of these numbers have been estimated, which the current AOW Board does not consider an appropriate measurement for a market update.

As a result, the Board has determined that it would be more appropriate to report a 2-month lagged production profile.

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd

Level 5 97 Pacific Highway North Sydney 2060

ACN: 154 049 144

Ph: +61 2 8624 6180

Email: info@ap-oil.comwebsite: www.ap-oil.com

1

AOW.ASX

ANPOF.OTC

Update on accounts & disputes

The accounts are being held up by two critical factors, which the Board continues to work through.

  1. The determination of transactions with related parties
  2. Purchase price allocation and monthly oil transaction allocation

The Board has written to some parties seeking clarification and an approach to rectify and resolve the issues. The treatment of many of these are critical to the appropriate representations in the accounts.

Secondly, the review of the accounts relating to the newly acquired production assets has caused the Company to begin implementing new accounting software and systems of control and procedure to improve record keeping and reconciliation in relation to its US operation. The Board believes that these improvements will enable the Company to readily and accurately assess the economic position of the Company's US assets. New external consultants have been engaged to get the records in order.

Strategic Review

The Board is also undertaking a strategic review of the assets acquired, future acquisition strategy and the appropriate path forward. As part of this review, the Board is considering how to best hedge the volatility associated with oil & gas production as required by AOW's lender and how to improve the reputation of the company in US and Australian Markets. .

The review requires the finalisation of investigations into historical transactions to give the company a clear path forward. The Board is acutely aware of shareholders frustration with the lack of trading; however, it would not be prudent to recommence trading until these issues are resolved.

Finally, the board is actively working to resolve operational issues in conjunction with the US based management team. We have recently commenced repairs and maintenance and identified priorities for future capital works. Prior decisions and capital allocation were not ideal, resulting in poor operational performance to date. We are trying to rectify these issues with urgency.

-ENDS-

About American Patriot Oil and Gas

American Patriot Oil and Gas (AOW) is an oil and natural gas exploration and development (E&P) group headquartered in Houston, Texas, with a registered office in Sydney, Australia. The Company is focused on developing a significant conventional oil and gas production company focused on assets in the Texas and Gulf Coast region. The company has announced a number of recent acquisitions with a focus on acquiring conventional producing properties with low operating costs onshore USA with reserve reports and significant production upside via shut in wells, workover potential, behind pipe potential and infill drilling upside.

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd

Level 5 97 Pacific Highway North Sydney 2060

ACN: 154 049 144

Ph: +61 2 8624 6180

Email: info@ap-oil.comwebsite: www.ap-oil.com

2

Disclaimer

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 04:23:02 UTC
