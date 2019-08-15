American Patriot Oil & Gas : Market Update - Acquisition

AOW.ASX

Sydney, 16 August 2019: American Patriot Oil and Gas Limited ("AOW") wishes to advise its shareholders and the market of the following acquisition:

1. Purchase of 6 offset wells in the Gooch-Gant field (Travis Peak) Texas: Wells Acquired:

L.D. Brown 2A

L.D. Brown 3A

L.D. Brown 4A

L.D. Brown 5A

L.D. Brown 6A

Grey 1

These wells are adjacent to the existing wells acquired in November 2018, as part of the Peak Acquisition.

Key Points of acquisition

AOW has taken on approximately US$180,000 of plugging liability, which is offset against a payment by the vendor of US$45,000, resulting in an approximate net acquisition cost of US$135,000.

The wells were highly attractive as there are multiple zones behind pipes combined with offset production and saltwater disposal availability which will lower operational costs for the group on existing neighbouring wells.

The acquired wells have a 6-month production average of 7 boe net per day.

AOW is particularly interested in the secondary recovery potential. We have actively started a Water-Flood engineering to ascertain the best ability to extract the identified reserves.

About American Patriot Oil and Gas

American Patriot Oil and Gas (AOW) is an oil and natural gas exploration and development (E&P) group headquartered in Houston, Texas, with a registered office in Sydney, Australia. The Company is focused on developing a significant conventional oil and gas production company focused on assets in the Texas and Gulf Coast region.