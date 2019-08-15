Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd    AOW   AU000000AOW8

AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD

(AOW)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/11
0.021 AUD   +5.00%
07/18AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Progress Report May Activities Update
PU
06/20AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Market Update
PU
05/29AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Patriot Oil & Gas : Market Update - Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

AOW.ASX

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Continual Disclosure

New Acquisition

Sydney, 16 August 2019: American Patriot Oil and Gas Limited ("AOW") wishes to advise its shareholders and the market of the following acquisition:

1. Purchase of 6 offset wells in the Gooch-Gant field (Travis Peak) Texas: Wells Acquired:

  • L.D. Brown 2A
  • L.D. Brown 3A
  • L.D. Brown 4A
  • L.D. Brown 5A
  • L.D. Brown 6A
  • Grey 1

These wells are adjacent to the existing wells acquired in November 2018, as part of the Peak Acquisition.

Key Points of acquisition

  • AOW has taken on approximately US$180,000 of plugging liability, which is offset against a payment by the vendor of US$45,000, resulting in an approximate net acquisition cost of US$135,000.
  • The wells were highly attractive as there are multiple zones behind pipes combined with offset production and saltwater disposal availability which will lower operational costs for the group on existing neighbouring wells.
  • The acquired wells have a 6-month production average of 7 boe net per day.
  • AOW is particularly interested in the secondary recovery potential. We have actively started a Water-Flood engineering to ascertain the best ability to extract the identified reserves.

-ENDS-

Investor inquiries:

American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd info@ap-oil.com

About American Patriot Oil and Gas

American Patriot Oil and Gas (AOW) is an oil and natural gas exploration and development (E&P) group headquartered in Houston, Texas, with a registered office in Sydney, Australia. The Company is focused on developing a significant conventional oil and gas production company focused on assets in the Texas and Gulf Coast region.

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd ACN: 154 049 144

Level 5, 97 Pacific Highway North Sydney 2066

website: www.ap-oil.com

Ph:+61 2 8624 6180

Disclaimer

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 03:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS
07/18AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Progress Report May Activities Update
PU
06/20AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Market Update
PU
05/29AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/28AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/28AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
05/22AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Market Update
PU
05/06AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : March Production Report
PU
03/22AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Accounts Review & Potential Dispute with Underwrite..
PU
03/13AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Half Year Accounts Update
PU
03/13AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
More news
Chart AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD
Duration : Period :
American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alexis Clark Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
David Shaw Non-Executive Chairman
Frank Joseph Pirera CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Richard Cooney Non-Executive Director
Brett A. Murray Senior Vice President-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD5.00%10
CNOOC LTD-6.74%65 320
CONOCOPHILLIPS-18.35%57 483
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.07%43 538
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-28.80%39 089
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-6.07%27 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group