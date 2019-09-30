American Patriot Oil & Gas : Market Update and Production

AOW.ASX

Sydney, 1 October 2019, American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd ("AOW") presents its activities report for the period ending 31 July 2019.

Monthly Production

The Board is pleased to announce the total approximate production of 3,313 bbl oil and 27,679 mcf gas or an equivalent of 264 boepd. The production results for July 2019 are broken down below:

Asset Net Production (Month) Oil (bbl) Gas (mcf) Anasazi 0 2065 Goose Creek 337 0 Rose Royalties 299.20 0 CWS 251 0 Peak Energy 575 8,351 Magnolia 306 10,169 Burnett 1545 7,095 Total 3,313 27,679

Update on accounts & disputes

AOW can confirm it has submitted accounts for the period to 31 December 2019 to the Company's Auditors, who have indicated they will not be in a position to commence the review for another 10 days at the earliest. AOW will keep the market informed of any updates on timing and the eventual release of the accounts.

Separately work on the 30 June 2019 is rapidly progressing and the company intends to be able to review these management numbers in the next 2 weeks with a view to submit these to the Auditor once finalised.

On the various disputes and litigation which the company has been attempting to resolve, AOW submitted a settlement deed to the relevant parties, which it believes would resolve the majority of the outstanding litigation and disputes.

