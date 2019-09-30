Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd    AOW   AU000000AOW8

AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD

(AOW)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/11
0.021 AUD   +5.00%
09:28pAMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Market Update and Production
PU
08/22AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : June Production and Update
PU
08/21AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Suspension from Official Quotation - Annual Listing Fee
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

American Patriot Oil & Gas : Market Update and Production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

AOW.ASX

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Monthly Production Report

ACTIVITIES REPORT & GENERAL UPDATE

Sydney, 1 October 2019, American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd ("AOW") presents its activities report for the period ending 31 July 2019.

Monthly Production

The Board is pleased to announce the total approximate production of 3,313 bbl oil and 27,679 mcf gas or an equivalent of 264 boepd. The production results for July 2019 are broken down below:

Asset

Net Production (Month)

Oil (bbl)

Gas (mcf)

Anasazi

0

2065

Goose Creek

337

0

Rose Royalties

299.20

0

CWS

251

0

Peak Energy

575

8,351

Magnolia

306

10,169

Burnett

1545

7,095

Total

3,313

27,679

Update on accounts & disputes

AOW can confirm it has submitted accounts for the period to 31 December 2019 to the Company's Auditors, who have indicated they will not be in a position to commence the review for another 10 days at the earliest. AOW will keep the market informed of any updates on timing and the eventual release of the accounts.

Separately work on the 30 June 2019 is rapidly progressing and the company intends to be able to review these management numbers in the next 2 weeks with a view to submit these to the Auditor once finalised.

On the various disputes and litigation which the company has been attempting to resolve, AOW submitted a settlement deed to the relevant parties, which it believes would resolve the majority of the outstanding litigation and disputes.

-ENDS-

About American Patriot Oil and Gas

American Patriot Oil and Gas (AOW) is an oil and natural gas exploration and development (E&P) group headquartered in Houston, Texas, with a registered office in Sydney, Australia. The Company is focused on developing a significant conventional oil and gas production company focused on assets in the Texas and Gulf Coast region. The company has announced a number of recent acquisitions with a focus on acquiring conventional producing properties with low operating costs onshore USA with reserve reports and significant production upside via shut in wells, workover potential, behind pipe potential and infill drilling upside.

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd

Level 5 97 Pacific Highway North Sydney 2060

ACN: 154 049 144

Ph: +61 2 8624 6180

Email: info@ap-oil.comwebsite: www.ap-oil.com

1

Disclaimer

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 01:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS
09:28pAMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Market Update and Production
PU
08/22AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : June Production and Update
PU
08/21AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Suspension from Official Quotation - Annual Listing..
PU
08/15AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Market Update - Acquisition
PU
07/18AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Progress Report May Activities Update
PU
06/20AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Market Update
PU
05/29AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/28AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/28AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
05/22AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS : Market Update
PU
More news
Chart AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD
Duration : Period :
American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Cooney Chairman
Timothy Broadfoot Secretary & Non-Executive Director
James Manning Director
Brett A. Murray Senior Vice President-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD5.00%10
CNOOC LIMITED-1.64%68 118
CONOCOPHILLIPS-7.14%64 277
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.02%43 515
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-26.46%40 377
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD7.13%31 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group