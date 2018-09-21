American Patriot Oil & Gas : Release of Securities from Escrow

Release Date: 21 September 2018

ASX Announcement AOW.ASX ANPOF.OTC

RELEASE OF SECURITIES FROM ESCROW

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd (ASX:AOW) ("American Patriot" or "the Company") announces that the following restricted securities will be released from escrow on 5 October 2018, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10A:

• 1,500,000 ordinary shares

About American Patriot Oil and Gas

American Patriot Oil and Gas (AOW) is an oil and natural gas exploration and development (E&P) group headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with a U.S. office in Denver, Colorado. The Company is focused on developing a significant conventional oil and gas production company focused on assets in the Texas and Gulf Coast region. The company has announced a number of recent acquisitions with a focus on acquiring conventional producing properties with low operating costs onshore USA with reserve reports and significant production upside via shut in wells, workover potential, behind pipe potential and infill drilling upside.