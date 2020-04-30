American Patriot Oil & Gas : Removal from Official List

Market Announcement

1 May 2020

American Patriot Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: AOW) - Removal from Official List

Description

ASX's policy is that it is appropriate to automatically remove from the Official List any entity whose securities have been suspended from trading for an unacceptably long period.

ASX's policy is explained in section 3.4 of ASX Listing Rules Guidance Note 33 Removal of Entities from the ASX Official List.

In accordance with this policy, American Patriot Oil & Gas Limited has been removed from the Official List by ASX under listing rule 17.12 with effect from the commencement of trading on 1 May 2020.

Issued by

David Barnett

General Manager, Listings Compliance