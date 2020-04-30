American Patriot Oil & Gas : Removal from Official List

Log in
Market Announcement

1 May 2020

American Patriot Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: AOW) - Removal from Official List

Description

ASX's policy is that it is appropriate to automatically remove from the Official List any entity whose securities have been suspended from trading for an unacceptably long period.

ASX's policy is explained in section 3.4 of ASX Listing Rules Guidance Note 33 Removal of Entities from the ASX Official List.

In accordance with this policy, American Patriot Oil & Gas Limited has been removed from the Official List by ASX under listing rule 17.12 with effect from the commencement of trading on 1 May 2020.

Issued by

David Barnett

General Manager, Listings Compliance

1 May 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 00:58:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Cooney Chairman
Timothy Broadfoot Secretary & Non-Executive Director
James Manning Non-Executive Director
Brett A. Murray Senior Vice President-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LIMITED0.00%10
CNOOC LIMITED-0.11%50 636
CONOCOPHILLIPS-35.09%45 454
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-43.03%27 776
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-50.52%17 624
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-59.28%15 102
