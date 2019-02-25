American Patriot Oil & Gas : Resignation of Director and Change of Company Secretary

AOW.ASX ANPOF.OTC

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF COMPANY

SECRETARY

Melbourne, February, 25 2019, American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd ("AOW") advises shareholders and the market that Mr Frank Pirera has resigned as a Director and Company Secretary effective today.

The Directors would like to thank Frank for his valuable contribution and expertise since joining the board in January 2014.

Directors wish Frank and his family all the best for future.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Timothy Broadfoot as Company Secretary.

-ENDS

Investor inquiries: Media inquiries: Alexis Clark Luke Derbyshire Chief Executive Officer Managing Director American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd Spoke Corporate Pty Ltd (613) 9945 8739 (614) 488 664 246 aclark@ap-oil.com luke@spokecorporate.com About American Patriot Oil and Gas

American Patriot Oil and Gas (AOW) is an oil and natural gas exploration and development (E&P) group headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with a U.S. office in Houston, Texas. The Company is focused on developing a significant conventional oil and gas production company focused on assets in the Texas and Gulf Coast region. The company has announced a number of recent acquisitions with a focus on acquiring conventional producing properties with low operating costs onshore USA with reserve reports and significant production upside via shut in wells, workover potential, behind pipe potential and infill drilling upside.