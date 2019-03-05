American Patriot Oil & Gas : Successful Capital Raise

AOW.ASX ANPOF.OTC

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL RAISE FOR ACCELERATED CAPEX PROGRAM

Sydney, March 6, 2019, American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd ("AOW") is pleased to confirm its recent capital raise and expansion of the capex program.

Summary:

AOW successfully raises $1,360,000 via placement

Placement was supported by Vertua Limited and new investors Placement at $0.02 per share

Proceeds will be used to accelerate capex programme, targeting additional 100 boepd over the next 12 months

Placement

AOW went to existing and new investors to raise up to $1,360,000 via placement of 68,000,000 shares at $0.02 per share. The placement was supported by major shareholder Vertua Limited who took up their pro-rata allocation.

The placement was oversubscribed with settlement due on 12 March 2019.

New shares are issued on the same terms and rank equally in all respects with the existing fully paid ordinary shares in the Company. The allotment of the Placement is not subject to shareholder approval and will fall within the company's 15% placement capacity under ASX LR7.1.

Accelerated CAPEX program

Funds raised from the placement will be used to Accelerate the workover and recompletion program on existing assets. AOW is targeting an additional 100 boepd over the next twelve months above its current monthly run rate as a result of the proposed program.

-ENDS-

Investor inquiries:

Alexis Clark

Chief Executive Officer American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd +61 2 8624 6130 aclark@ap-oil.com

About American Patriot Oil and Gas

American Patriot Oil and Gas (AOW) is an oil and natural gas exploration and development (E&P) group headquartered in Sydney, Australia, with a U.S. office in Houston, Texas. The Company is focused on developing a significant conventional oil and gas production company focused on assets in the Texas and Gulf Coast region. The company has announced a number of recent acquisitions with a focus on acquiring conventional producing properties with low operating costs onshore USA with reserve reports and significant production upside via shut in wells, workover potential, behind pipe potential and infill drilling upside.