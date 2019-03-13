American Patriot Oil & Gas : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement

14 March 2019

American Patriot Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: AOW) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of American Patriot Oil & Gas Limited ('AOW') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of AOW, pending the release of an announcement regarding its half year accounts.

Issued by

Cheng Tang

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Melbourne)

14 March 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

AOW.ASX ANPOF.OTC

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

American Patriot Oil and Gas Pty Ltd would like to request to go into voluntary suspension of trade commencing 14 March 2019.

The company is making this request due to the inability to produce audited accounts that the board are willing to sign off on in time for the March 15 deadline.

AOW expects the suspension to last 1 week and to come out of suspension as soon as the accounts are able to be produced to a satisfactory level, and released to market.

American Patriot Oils and Gas pty Ltd is not aware of any reason that the shares in AOW should not be placed in suspension.

A full and detailed announcement will be made shortly to inform the market.

Kind Regards

Timothy Broadfoot

Company Secretary and Non-executive Director