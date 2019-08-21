American Patriot Oil & Gas : Suspension from Official Quotation - Annual Listing Fee

Market Announcement
22 August 2019
Suspension from Official Quotation
Under Listing Rule 17.6, any entity (if not already suspended) that has not paid its annual listing fees by close of business on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 will have its securities suspended from official quotation before the commencement of trading on Thursday, 22 August 2019.
The following entity has failed to pay to ASX Limited its annual listing fee in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020 and consequently will have its securities suspended from quotation immediately.
|
∙ Laramide Resources Ltd
|
LAM
The following entities have not paid their annual listing fees in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020 but the securities are already suspended from official quotation.
|
∙
|
Admedus Ltd
|
AHZ
|
∙ Affinity Energy and Health Limited
|
AEB
|
∙
|
Airxpanders, Inc
|
AXP
|
∙ American Patriot Oil & Gas Limited
|
AOW
|
∙
|
ATC Alloys Ltd
|
ATA
|
∙
|
Austex Oil Ltd
|
AOK
|
∙
|
Bisan Limited
|
BSN
|
∙ Bojun Agriculture Holdings Limited
|
BAH
|
∙ Byte Power Group Limited
|
BPG
|
∙
|
Carbon Energy Limited
|
CNX
|
∙ Carnegie Clean Energy Limited
|
CCE
|
∙
|
CBL Corporation Limited
|
CBL
|
∙ Consolidated Tin Mines Limited
|
CSD
|
∙
|
Coolgardie Minerals Limited
|
CM1
|
∙
|
CuDeco Limited
|
CDU
|
∙ Dongfang Modern Agriculture Holding Group Limited
|
DFM
|
∙ Empire Oil & Gas NL
|
EGO
|
∙
|
Ephraim Resources Limited
|
EPA
|
∙
|
Frontier Diamonds Limited
|
FDX
|
∙
|
Gascoyne Resources Limited
|
GCY
|
∙
|
Gasfields Limited
|
GFS
|
∙
|
GBM Gold Limited
|
GBM
|
∙
|
Genera Biosystems Limited
|
GBI
|
∙
|
Goconnect Limited
|
GCN
|
∙
|
Gooroo Ventures Limited
|
GOO
|
∙
|
Greatcell Solar Limited
|
GSL
|
∙
|
Haranga Resources Limited
|
HAR
|
∙ Hawkley Oil and Gas Limited
|
HOG
|
∙
|
Henry Morgan Limited
|
HML
|
∙
|
India Resources Limited
|
IRL
|
∙
|
Invitrocue Limited
|
IVQ
|
∙
|
IOT Group Limited
|
IOT
|
∙ Jiajiafu Modern Agriculture Limited
|
JJF
|
∙
|
JV Global Limited
|
JVG
|
∙ Kazakhstan Potash Corporation Limited
|
KPC
|
22 August 2019
|
Market Announcement 1/2
|
ASX Limited
|
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
|
∙
|
Longreach Oil Limited
|
LGO
|
∙
|
Mesa Minerals Limited
|
MAS
|
∙
|
Migme Limited
|
MIG
|
∙
|
Murchison Holdings Limited
|
MCH
|
∙
|
MZI Resources Ltd
|
MZI
|
∙
|
Noble Metals Limited
|
NMM
|
∙
|
Onterran Limited
|
OTR
|
∙ PLC Financial Solutions Limited
|
PLC
|
∙
|
Plus Connect Limited
|
PC1
|
∙
|
Quest Investments Limited
|
QST
|
∙
|
Quintis Ltd
|
QIN
|
∙
|
Reva Medical Inc
|
RVA
|
∙
|
Shenhua International Limited
|
SHU
|
∙ Skyland Petroleum Group Limited
|
SKP
|
∙ South American Iron & Steel Corp Ltd
|
SAY
|
∙ Southern Cross Exploration N.L
|
SXX
|
∙
|
Sterling Plantations Limited
|
SBI
|
∙ Sumatra Copper & Gold Plc
|
SUM
|
∙
|
Sundance Resources Limited
|
SDL
|
∙
|
Surfstitch Group Limited
|
SRF
|
∙ Tianmei Beverage Group Corp
|
TB8
|
∙
|
US Residential Fund
|
USR
|
∙
|
Vivid Technology Limited
|
VIV
|
∙
|
Winmar Resources Limited
|
WFE
|
∙
|
Wolf Minerals Limited
|
WLF
|
∙
|
World.Net Services Limited
|
WNS
|
∙ XPD Soccer Gear Group Limited
|
XPD
|
∙
|
Zyber Holdings Limited
|
ZYB
In accordance with Listing Rule 16.5, entities that pay their annual listing fees after Wednesday, 21 August 2019 must pay by bank cheque only.
Under Listing Rule 17.15, any entity that has not paid its annual listing fees as required by Listing Rule 16.5 by
5.00 pm AEST on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 will be removed from the Official List with effect from the close of trading on Wednesday, 28 August 2019.
Issued by
David Barnett
General Manager, Listings Compliance
|
22 August 2019
|
Market Announcement 2/2
Disclaimer
American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 00:57:03 UTC