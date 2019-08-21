Log in
AMERICAN PATRIOT OIL & GAS LTD

(AOW)
American Patriot Oil & Gas : Suspension from Official Quotation - Annual Listing Fee

08/21/2019 | 08:58pm EDT

Market Announcement

22 August 2019

Suspension from Official Quotation

Under Listing Rule 17.6, any entity (if not already suspended) that has not paid its annual listing fees by close of business on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 will have its securities suspended from official quotation before the commencement of trading on Thursday, 22 August 2019.

The following entity has failed to pay to ASX Limited its annual listing fee in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020 and consequently will have its securities suspended from quotation immediately.

Laramide Resources Ltd

LAM

The following entities have not paid their annual listing fees in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020 but the securities are already suspended from official quotation.

Admedus Ltd

AHZ

Affinity Energy and Health Limited

AEB

Airxpanders, Inc

AXP

American Patriot Oil & Gas Limited

AOW

ATC Alloys Ltd

ATA

Austex Oil Ltd

AOK

Bisan Limited

BSN

Bojun Agriculture Holdings Limited

BAH

Byte Power Group Limited

BPG

Carbon Energy Limited

CNX

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited

CCE

CBL Corporation Limited

CBL

Consolidated Tin Mines Limited

CSD

Coolgardie Minerals Limited

CM1

CuDeco Limited

CDU

Dongfang Modern Agriculture Holding Group Limited

DFM

Empire Oil & Gas NL

EGO

Ephraim Resources Limited

EPA

Frontier Diamonds Limited

FDX

Gascoyne Resources Limited

GCY

Gasfields Limited

GFS

GBM Gold Limited

GBM

Genera Biosystems Limited

GBI

Goconnect Limited

GCN

Gooroo Ventures Limited

GOO

Greatcell Solar Limited

GSL

Haranga Resources Limited

HAR

Hawkley Oil and Gas Limited

HOG

Henry Morgan Limited

HML

India Resources Limited

IRL

Invitrocue Limited

IVQ

IOT Group Limited

IOT

Jiajiafu Modern Agriculture Limited

JJF

JV Global Limited

JVG

Kazakhstan Potash Corporation Limited

KPC

22 August 2019

Market Announcement 1/2

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Longreach Oil Limited

LGO

Mesa Minerals Limited

MAS

Migme Limited

MIG

Murchison Holdings Limited

MCH

MZI Resources Ltd

MZI

Noble Metals Limited

NMM

Onterran Limited

OTR

PLC Financial Solutions Limited

PLC

Plus Connect Limited

PC1

Quest Investments Limited

QST

Quintis Ltd

QIN

Reva Medical Inc

RVA

Shenhua International Limited

SHU

Skyland Petroleum Group Limited

SKP

South American Iron & Steel Corp Ltd

SAY

Southern Cross Exploration N.L

SXX

Sterling Plantations Limited

SBI

Sumatra Copper & Gold Plc

SUM

Sundance Resources Limited

SDL

Surfstitch Group Limited

SRF

Tianmei Beverage Group Corp

TB8

US Residential Fund

USR

Vivid Technology Limited

VIV

Winmar Resources Limited

WFE

Wolf Minerals Limited

WLF

World.Net Services Limited

WNS

XPD Soccer Gear Group Limited

XPD

Zyber Holdings Limited

ZYB

In accordance with Listing Rule 16.5, entities that pay their annual listing fees after Wednesday, 21 August 2019 must pay by bank cheque only.

Under Listing Rule 17.15, any entity that has not paid its annual listing fees as required by Listing Rule 16.5 by

5.00 pm AEST on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 will be removed from the Official List with effect from the close of trading on Wednesday, 28 August 2019.

Issued by

David Barnett

General Manager, Listings Compliance

22 August 2019

Market Announcement 2/2

Disclaimer

American Patriot Oil and Gas Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 00:57:03 UTC
