American Patriot Oil & Gas : Suspension from Official Quotation - Annual Listing Fee

Market Announcement

22 August 2019

Suspension from Official Quotation

Under Listing Rule 17.6, any entity (if not already suspended) that has not paid its annual listing fees by close of business on Wednesday, 21 August 2019 will have its securities suspended from official quotation before the commencement of trading on Thursday, 22 August 2019.

The following entity has failed to pay to ASX Limited its annual listing fee in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020 and consequently will have its securities suspended from quotation immediately.

∙ Laramide Resources Ltd LAM

The following entities have not paid their annual listing fees in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020 but the securities are already suspended from official quotation.