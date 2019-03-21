American Premium Water Corp. (HIPH) Announces Launch of New Website for LALPINA CBD Beverage

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) announces that it has launched an updated e-commerce website for its LALPINA CBD brand. The new website will be at www.lalpinahydrocbd.com and will utilize GreenBox POS (OTC: GRBX) proprietary blockchain based payment process technology, which will allow for uninterrupted e-commerce sales.



American Premium CEO Ryan Fishoff, commented, “I am happy to announce that LALPINA has a new e-commerce website for its CBD beverage. The Company has been working on this project for a while; I feel that LALPINA has a website that is commiserate for its stature in the industry. Having Greenbox’s blockchain payment processing technology will give the Company stability on its online sales channel, which will allow us to ramp up social media marketing and sales initiatives.”

On the new website, the Company also unveiled the designs for its new CBD infused beverages, which will be offered in 20mg and 50mg variations. The 50mg version will be branded LALPINA CBD Magnum 50mg. Both these products utilize the Company’s proprietary hydro-nano formulation.

“The products unveiled on the new site are key to the revenue growth of the Company going forward. We hope to begin selling these products online and in stores next month. As part of the new website, we are going to start a robust email marketing campaign to build on our existing database of customers, which is in excess of 100,000 unique email addresses. Tapping into this database will be one pillar of the Company’s larger digital and social media marketing programs that will be rolled out over the next few months. Getting the new site completed by the end of the 1st quarter was one of the goals that I outlined in my year-end letter to shareholders, and it allows the Company to turn our energies to completing other goals, including getting fully reporting and uplisting. I look forward to keeping our shareholders informed on our progress with these goals and our marketing efforts in the coming months,” concluded Mr. Fishoff.

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired with cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA Hydro CBD brands ( www.LalpinaInc.com ), LALPINA Productions, LALPINA Records, Gents ( www.gentsco.com ), Worthy, and blockchain platform FashionCoinX ( www.FashionCoinX.com ).

