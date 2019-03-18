American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Announces Agreement with Hanlons Brewery in United Kingdom to Manufacture CBD-Infused Beer

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (“APWC”) announces that it has an agreement with Hanlons Brewery in England to produce beer infused with CBD using the Company’s proprietary formulation. Testing will begin immediately on the combination of the Company’s proprietary hydro-nano CBD formulation with Hanlons’s beer, with commercial sale to be determined at a later date.



CEO American Premium Water Corporation, Ryan Fishoff commented, “I am excited to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with Hanlons brewery in the UK. This is a very exciting partnership that provides numerous possibilities for monetization, and brand recognition on the European continent. The liquor and beer industry has been very fascinated with the introduction of CBD into the market, and this partnership affords us the opportunity to step into the discussion with the larger players in the market. We’re going to begin experimenting with the process of combining beer and the CBD formulations immediately. The goal will be to have a product available for commercial sale as soon as possible. I will keep shareholders abreast when there are developments on bringing the product to market.”

Hanlons Brewery ( https://www.hanlonsbrewery.com ) is based in Exeter on Devon, England and is an award winning producer of Yellow Hammer, Port Stout, Stormstay and Firefly ales. The family run brewery has a rich history of brewing with a legacy of producing world class craft beers. With its storied history, Hanlons has looked towards the future in establishing an environmentally sustainable business, including a custom made solar-PV system that powers all the brewery’s equipment. According to Mordor Intelligence, the European beer market is estimated to be around $185 Billion in size, which presents a huge opportunity for the Company to enter into such a large market. Industry giants Constellation Brands and Heineken have announced plans to manufacture CBD and THC beers.

Tanya Gullick, UK and Europe Managing Director for Business Development commented, “This is great partnership for the Company. We are excited to work with Hanlons on bringing CBD infused beer to market. This will be the first of many partnerships for the Company in the UK and Europe. We are looking to establish a foothold in the CBD market over here, and partnerships like this will help us get there. I am looking forward to getting CBD beer to market to see what the public’s appetite is for this product. Lots of other things are brewing, and I look forward to providing updates in the near future."

“Ms. Gullick and her team were instrumental in establishing this partnership. She is doing a tremendous job establishing a robust pipeline of sales and partnership opportunities. It was great spending some time with her and the team in London a few weeks ago. Aside from the Hanlons partnership, the Company is working on different partnerships and joint ventures, including some others in the liquor and beer space. I look forward to seeing these other opportunities materialize in the coming weeks and months. I am very bullish on the potential over the Europe and the UK. With the relaxed regulatory environment, I think the region has as much potential for growth as the US and Canada. There is certainly a demand for CBD infused products, and not just beverages. Cosmetics is also in high demand and the team is working on establishing relationships for our non-beverage products over there as well. I look forward to updating shareholders on the Company’s progress in the UK and Europe in the coming weeks and months.” Concluded Mr. Fishoff

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired with cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA Hydro CBD brands ( www.LalpinaInc.com ), LALPINA Productions, LALPINA Records, Gents ( www.gentsco.com ), Worthy, and blockchain platform FashionCoinX ( www.FashionCoinX.com ).

Safe Harbor Notice

