For Immediate Release: American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Announces New Vanexxe Product Added to Wal-Mart.com

PLAYA VISTA, CA, March 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) announces that Canyon Create’s varicose vein cosmetic treatment, Vanexxe, is launching a new 1oz version available for sale on Walmart.com ( https://www.walmart.com/ip/Vanexxe-Varicose-Vein-Support-Gel-1-Ounce/660299273 ). This product is being sold at a price point of $24.95, which is aimed to be at a more accessible level and on par with other ‘Over the Counter’ products, the category which Vanexxe will be positioned in the future.

American Premium CEO Ryan Fishoff commented, “I am excited to announce that Vanexxe is adding a new product to Wal-Mart.com. This is another accomplishment for Vanexxe, which has been gaining global recognition for its effective results in masking unsightly varicose veins. This past January, the Company announced a distribution deal in Australia. There are currently more distribution deals in the pipeline for other countries, but in the interim, the new 1oz version is now available for sale at a lower price point, opening the door for exposure to a different customer base that should increase visibility and sales. Vanexxe is a revolutionary product that cosmetically addresses painful and unsightly varicose veins; there is nothing on the market that fulfills this need at the price point and efficacy of Vanexxe.”

Vanexxe ( www.vanexxe.com ) uses a proprietary formulation to cosmetically remove varicose veins. The product works by simultaneously bringing heightened blood flow to the bulged vein valve, allowing it to pull away from the dermis and return to a more normal condition, and increases the elasticity in the upper skin layers to provide healthier skin, assisting in moving the vein back to a non-visible location. The Company made the agreement with Canyon Create back in November 2018.

“While the Company continues to focus on expanding distribution of all its brands and products, the recent COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak has changed the retail climate. I don’t think there is any way to escape it. The key for the Company is to mitigate its impact on our continued efforts to expand distribution and increase sales. Launching our new products (100mg shots and CBD flavored water) remains a top priority. The Company received excellent feedback on these products at the CBD Expo and Champs Trade show. Numerous retailers and distributors expressed interest in placing orders. Recent events have paused the retail launch of these products. The Company continues to monitor the situation on ground. As it becomes clearer when things will return to normal, we will decide when the right time will be to launch the product in a proper manner. In the interim, we will focus on platforms like Walmart.com, Amazon, and other online channels which are currently seeing large increases in traffic.

“I do feel that the Company has a corporate and social responsibility to help in the effort to combat Coronavirus. I was quite moved by what LVMH did by switching their fragrance production line to produce hand sanitizer that will be distributed to the French population to help combat the spread of the virus. I am exploring ways that the Company can help and participate in the greater efforts to control this virus. We are evaluating ways that we can contribute to the cause without the Company deviating from its business plan. Under consideration is how we could potentially leverage our Hydro-Nano technology to create sanitizer products that could be more effective and efficient in eliminating germs. We are also exploring if our Hydro-Nano technology, combined with CBD, could, in any way, be helpful in treating the virus. I caution that there are so many unknowns at this juncture, but I do believe that it’s in the best interests of the Company to help contribute in the global fight against this pandemic, which ultimately I believe will be in the shareholders interest. I look forward to sharing progress with investors and the shareholder community in the coming weeks about our product launch initiatives and our contribution to the fight against the spread of Coronavirus,” concluded Mr. Fishoff

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of Nano technologies paired without cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance quality of life. The company’s portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA CBD brands ( www.lalpinahydrocbd.com ), Q4 Sports ( www.q4sports.com ) Gents ( www.gentsco.com ), Vanexxe ( www.vanexxe.com ) plant + body essentials ( www.plantbodyessentials.com ).

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR database.

This press release is issued on behalf of the Board of Directors of American Premium Water Corporation

Investor Relations

888-983-0054

info@americanpremiumwater.com