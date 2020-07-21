For Immediate Release: American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Announces Strategic Investment and Distribution Agreement with Singapore eDevelopment Limited (SGX:40V)





The agreement with SeD allows for distribution of the Company’s products to a global network of distributors

PLAYA VISTA, CA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into an investment and distribution agreement with BioHealth Water Inc. (“BioHealth Water”), a newly formed wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore eDevelopment Limited (SGX:40V). BioHealth Water has acquired 9.99% of the total issued and paid-up stock capital of the Company, as well as both exclusive international distribution rights and non-exclusive domestic distribution rights for the Company’s products. BioHealth Water will focus on distributing the Company’s aerosolized sanitizing machines throughout hospitals and hotels, as well as focusing on distributing to businesses affected by the pandemic. The Company will also develop and launch two new products using its proprietary Hydro Nano technology.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am excited to announce the investment and partnership agreement with BioHealth Water. This is a monumental deal for the company, as it solidifies the beginning of a partnership for American Premium Water that will execute many of the strategic initiatives that I established at the beginning of the year. I have always believed that our proprietary Hydro Nano technology is a unique and undervalued asset that the company possesses, and I believe that this transaction validates the power of this technology.”

The Company announced in April that it developed a prototype of an aerosolized sanitizing machine using its proprietary Hydro Nano technology. In addition to this device, American Premium Water will be producing two new proprietary products utilizing its Hydro-Nano technology: Nano Energy Water, which creates natural energy by increasing blood flow upon ingestion, and Nitrous Oxide Energy Shots, a natural alternative to caffeine, which stimulates the blood vessels to expand, resulting in increased blood flow and stimulation after ingestion. Both products are expected to be released this year.

Chan Heng Fai, Chairman and CEO of Singapore eDevelopment, commented, “I am very excited to partner with American Premium Water and its management team. American Premium Water has extraordinary technology that can create products with real impact. I look forward to working with Ryan and his team to create many new products utilizing their technology to be sold across our HWH global distribution network (www.hwhworld.com). Right away I see a lot of opportunity with the sanitizing machine. There are so many small businesses that need a product to help bring back a sense of normalcy, especially to restaurants, stores, and other retail-based businesses. This agreement is the start of what I foresee to be a very prosperous relationship. I see a lot of potential growth for American Premium Water, and I believe with the help of our team we can make this another successful turnaround like other companies in which we have invested.”

