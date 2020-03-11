American Public Education : SEC Filing (10-K/A) - Annual Report (Amendment)

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 10-K/A

(Amendment No. 1)

(Mark One)

x Annual Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

or

¨Transition report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the transition period from ______ to ______

Commission File Number: 001-33810

American Public Education, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 01-0724376 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.) 111 West Congress Street Charles Town, West Virginia 25414 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (304) 724-3700

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $.01 par value APEI Nasdaq Global Select Market

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes ¨ No þ

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act.

Yes ¨ No þ

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes þ No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes þ No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company,' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer ¨ Accelerated filer þ Non-accelerated filer ¨ Smaller reporting company ¨ Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act).

Yes ¨ No þ

The aggregate market value of the registrant's common stock held by non-affiliates as of June 28, 2019, the last business day of the registrant's most recently completed second fiscal quarter, computed by reference to the price at which the common stock was last sold on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on that date, was approximately $305 million.

The total number of shares of common stock outstanding as of March 6, 2020, was 14,926,651.

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE

Certain portions of the registrant's Definitive Proxy Statement for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (which is expected to be filed with the Commission within 120 days after the end of the registrant's 2019 fiscal year) are incorporated by reference into Part III of this Report.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

This Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K of American Public Education, Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2020, or the Original Form 10-K, is being filed only for the purpose of (i) correcting hyperlinks in the Exhibit Index and (ii) filing Exhibit 4.2, which was inadvertently omitted from the Original Form 10-K.

Except as otherwise expressly noted herein, this Amendment No. 1 does not modify or update in any way the Original Form 10-K, nor does it reflect events occurring after the filing of the Original Form 10-K. Accordingly, this Amendment No. 1 should be read in conjunction with the Original Form 10-K.

1

PART IV

ITEM 15. EXHIBITS AND FINANCIAL STATEMENT SCHEDULES

(a) List of documents filed as part of this Annual Report:

(1) The required financial statements are included in Item 8 of Part II of this Annual Report.

(2) The required financial statement schedules are included in Item 8 of Part II of this Annual Report.

(3) See the Index to Exhibits included in this Annual Report and incorporated herein by reference.

(b) See the Index to Exhibits included in this Annual Report and incorporated herein by reference.

(c) See Schedule II: Valuation and Qualifying Accounts included in this Annual Report and incorporated herein by reference.

Other schedules are omitted because they are not required.

2

3

EX-101.INS XBRL Instance Document (11) EX-101.SCH XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document (11) EX-101.CAL XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document (11) EX-101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document (11) EX-101.LAB XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document (11) EX-101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document (11)

+ Management contract or compensatory plan or arrangement. (1 ) Incorporated by reference to exhibit filed with Registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-33810), filed with the Commission on November 14, 2007. (2 ) Incorporated by reference to exhibit filed with Registrant's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-145185). (3 ) Incorporated by reference to exhibit filed with Registrant's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2014 (File No. 001-33810), filed with the Commission on August 5, 2014. (4 ) Incorporated by reference to exhibit filed with Registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-33810), filed with the Commission on June 17, 2014. (5 ) Incorporated by reference to exhibit filed with Registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-33810), filed with the Commission on May 10, 2011. (6 ) Incorporated by reference to exhibit filed with Registrant's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2013 (File No. 001-33810), filed with the Commission on February 27, 2014. (7 ) Incorporated by reference to exhibit filed with Registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-33810), filed with the Commission on December 15, 2016. (8 ) Incorporated by reference to exhibit filed with Registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-33810), filed with the Commission on May 15, 2017. (9 ) Incorporated by reference to exhibit filed with Registrant's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2018 (File No. 001-33810), filed with the Commission on August 8, 2018. (10 ) Incorporated by reference to exhibit filed with Registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K (File No. 001-33810), filed with the Commission on August 22, 2019. (11 ) Previously filed or furnished, as applicable, with the Registrant's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (File No. 001-33810), filed with the Commission on March 10, 2020.

4

AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INC.

Schedule II

Valuation and Qualifying Accounts

Balance at

Beginning of

Period Additions/ (Reductions) Write-Offs Balance at

End of Period (in thousands) Year ended December 31, 2019: American Public Education Segment $ 2,669 2,004 (2,433 ) 2,240 Hondros College of Nursing Segment 3,979 2,174 (2,219 ) 3,934 Allowance for receivables $ 6,648 4,178 (4,652 ) 6,174 Year ended December 31, 2018: American Public Education Segment $ 3,253 1,937 (2,521 ) 2,669 Hondros College of Nursing Segment 3,023 2,634 (1,678 ) 3,979 Allowance for receivables $ 6,276 4,571 (4,199 ) 6,648 Year ended December 31, 2017: American Public Education Segment $ 4,712 2,631 (4,090 ) 3,253 Hondros College of Nursing Segment 3,365 2,040 (2,382 ) 3,023 Allowance for receivables $ 8,077 4,671 (6,472 ) 6,276

5

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INC. Date: March 11, 2020 By: /s/ Richard W. Sunderland, Jr. Name: Richard W. Sunderland, Jr. Title: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

6