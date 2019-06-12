Log in
American Public Education : to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

06/12/2019 | 10:34am EDT
June 12, 2019
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) - parent company of online learning provider American Public University System and campus-based Hondros College of Nursing - plans to release second quarter 2019 results after the close of U.S. financial markets on August 6, 2019.

The live webcast of its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call will be broadcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. This call will be open to listeners through the events and presentations section of the company's investor relations website, www.apei.com. A replay of the live webcast will also be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live conference call. The replay will be archived and available to listeners for one year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership and achievement. The Company offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve more than 80,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 200 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing and liberal arts. For additional information, please visit www.apei.com.

Disclaimer

American Public Education Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 14:33:05 UTC
