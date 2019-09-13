Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  American Public Education, Inc.    APEI

AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INC.

(APEI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

American Public Education : to Webcast Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 03:02pm EDT
September 13, 2019
Download this Press Release PDF Format (opens in new window)

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) - parent company of online learning provider American Public University System and campus-based Hondros College of Nursing - plans to release third quarter 2019 results after the close of U.S. financial markets on November 12, 2019.

The live webcast of its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call will be broadcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. This call will be open to listeners through the events and presentations section of the company's investor relations website, www.apei.com. A replay of the live webcast will also be available starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live conference call. The replay will be archived and available to listeners for one year.

Audio Webcast Registration (optional)

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership and achievement. The Company offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve more than 80,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 200 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing and liberal arts. For additional information, please visit www.apei.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-public-education-to-webcast-third-quarter-2019-results-conference-call-300917939.html

SOURCE American Public Education, Inc.

Categories:Press Releases

Disclaimer

American Public Education Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 19:01:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION,
03:02pAMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION : to Webcast Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Cal..
PU
08/29AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION : to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 19th Annual Ba..
PU
08/22AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION : Announces CEO Transition
PU
08/22AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regul..
AQ
08/06AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
PU
08/06AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
08/06AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
06/12AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION : to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Ca..
PU
05/10AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 281 M
EBIT 2019 20,0 M
Net income 2019 12,5 M
Finance 2019 232 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,58x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 395 M
Chart AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
American Public Education, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 29,25  $
Last Close Price 24,59  $
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wallace E. Boston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara G. Fast Chairman
Richard W. Sunderland CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Patrik U. Dyberg Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jean C. Halle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INC.-13.60%395
TAL EDUCATION GROUP (ADR)30.28%20 569
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC14.49%5 270
KROTON EDUCACIONAL25.48%4 478
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC10.04%4 019
STRATEGIC EDUCATION INC41.35%3 441
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group