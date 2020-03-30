Log in
American Realty Investors, Inc. : Reports 2019 Results

03/30/2020

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL), a Dallas-based real estate investment company, is reporting its Results of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company’s holdings consist of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: TCI). Being that The Company’s operational activities are limited to the ownership of TCI, this annual report will primarily discuss the operational activity of TCI. With the current Coronavirus presenting a concern it was deemed appropriate to provide additional context to both the past years results and our business outlook. We remain confident the underlying need for quality multi-family housing will remain strong. Should circumstances change or our view be less optimistic, we have the ability to dramatically slow our pace of our new development efforts. For example, to date, TCI’s existing portfolio has seen a significant increase in value. For FYE 2018, same store aggregate appraised value of TCI’s holdings was approximately $244.4 million. Whereas for FYE 2019, same store aggregate appraised value of TCI’s holdings was $298.7 million. This represents a $54.2 million or 22% increase in overall asset value year over year.

Though the Company reported a net loss of $15.9 million or $1.00 per diluted share loss, this was driven by the overall strategic direction we adopted for TCI several years ago, of both investing and expanding the core multi-family portfolio. In particular, as certain new multifamily development projects are completed, in which the Company has made significant new investments, it is expected that net income will be positively impacted in 2020 and 2021. Also, the Company retired higher interest rate debt with lower cost capital, purchased a ground lease, and made sizeable tenant capital improvements tied to the commercial portfolio.

The significant differences between FYE 2018 and 2019 are specifically and directly related to the following components:

1. In November 2018 the Company created a new subsidiary Victory Abode Apartments, LLC (“VAA”) and contributed 52 multi-family projects that it owned and operated to VAA. TCI subsequently sold a 50% interest to a third party and recorded a $154.1 million gain. This transaction transferred a significant portion of Revenue to VAA and is attributed for the reduction in revenue from $121.0 million in 2018 to $47.9 million in 2019. The Gain on disposition of this transaction is currently being deployed for the development of new multifamily properties according to TCI’s overall strategy. TCI’s efforts in 2019 were to continue to grow and develop new multifamily properties and the integration of certain operating processes with regards to VAA.

In February of 2020, Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings announced the increase of Southern Properties Capital (a wholly owned subsidiary of TCI) issued rating to A- from BBB+ for bonds (Series A and B). In addition, Series C bond rating (secured by one of Southern Properties Capital’s commercial properties) increased to A from A-. These credit rating increases are due to S&P’s expectation of continued improvement in coverage ratios tied to the expansion of The Company’s portfolio.

In 2019, TCI deployed over $33.7 million towards the development of over 2,600 units across more than 6 projects. There are also over a dozen projects in the pipeline that include parcels of land already owned by the Company. This recapitalization will strengthen TCI’s position in the marketplace and overall financial health for the benefit of its shareholders. There was also $25 million dedicated to Windmill Farms development; the Company anticipates revenues exceeding that amount over the next few years, plus recovery tied to the reimbursement of development expenses by the issuance of revenue bond sales tied to the Water District.

2. All new multifamily real estate projects within TCI’s future pipeline are progressing in various stages of development. This requires initial investment with little to no cash flow from operations until additional assets become stabilized.

The Company believes that both the development of new projects and the historically low interest rate environment has positioned the Company along the strategic lines that it previously indicated. The Company has created a dynamic platform to continue its expansion in the multifamily sector. The ongoing plan is to continue to develop and acquire apartments in the geographic markets where demand exceeds supply.

Revenues

Rental and other property revenues were $47.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. This represents a decrease of $73.1 million, as compared to the prior year revenues of $121.0 million. The decrease is primarily due to the contribution of fifty-two properties to the joint venture VAA on November 19, 2018.

Expenses

Property operating expenses were $25.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. This represents a decrease of $33.9 million, compared to the prior year operating expenses of $59.6 million. The decrease is primarily due to the contribution of fifty-two properties to the joint venture VAA on November 19, 2018.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $13.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. This represents a decrease of $9.3 million compared to prior year depreciation of $22.7 million. The decrease is primarily due to the contribution of fifty-two properties to the joint venture VAA on November 19, 2018.

General and administrative expenses were $13.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. This represents a decrease of $0.6 million compared to the prior year expenses of $12.7 million. There was a $0.5 million decrease reflected to Advisory fees. The overall SG&A costs did not decrease associated with the JV, as the principal partners contribute resources on a non-allocated basis.

Other income (expense)

Interest income was $25.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $21.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 for an increase of $4.3 million. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $3.8 million in interest on receivable owed from the Advisor.

Mortgage and loan interest expense was $39.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. This represents a decrease of $26.2 million compared to the prior year expense of $66.1 million. The decrease is primarily due to the contribution of fifty-two properties to the joint venture VAA on November 19, 2018.

There was no material gain or loss on sales of income producing properties during the year ended December 31, 2019, as our focus was not on the sale of any assets. Over the past several years we have successfully disposed of underperforming assets. As such, there are only a few remaining assets that we have a strong intention of selling. There are also a few more strategic assets that we are positioned for sale as market conditions dictate.

The company recorded a non-cash charge of $15.1 million tied to currency rate exposure associated with TCI’s Bond Offering (SPC). Historically, the exchange ratio reflects an imbalance which is not expected to continue. To this point; the exchange rate has enhanced since 12/31/19. It should be noted that we completed a currency transaction on 3/18/20 that covered the July 2020 Bond payment. In reality this transaction dropped the projected non-cash loss by over $1.3 million.

Gain on land sales was $15.3 million and $17.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Other income was $11.0 million and $28.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. TCI’s Other income category is traditionally low and was abnormally high in 2018 due to a $17.6 million gain recognized in September 2018 for deferred income associated with the sale of assets, as well as income of approximately $7.6 million from insurance proceeds on Mahogany Run Golf Course.

About American Realty Investors, Inc.

American Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.americanrealtyinvest.com.

AMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Years Ended December 31,

 

2019

 

 

 

2018

 

 

 

2017

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Revenues:
Rental and other property revenues (including $841, $144 and $839 for the year ended 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively, from related parties)

$

47,970

 

$

120,956

 

$

126,221

 

 
Expenses:
Property operating expenses (including $991, $254 and $959 for the year ended 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively, from related parties)

 

25,694

 

 

59,587

 

 

64,091

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

13,379

 

 

22,670

 

 

25,679

 

General and administrative (including $4,429, $1,267 and $3,225 for the year ended 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively, from related parties)

 

13,336

 

 

12,708

 

 

7,691

 

Net income fee to related party

 

357

 

 

631

 

 

250

 

Advisory fee to related party

 

6,612

 

 

11,475

 

 

11,082

 

Total operating expenses

 

59,378

 

 

107,071

 

 

108,793

 

Net operating (loss) income

 

(11,408

)

 

13,885

 

 

17,428

 

 
Other income (expenses):
Interest income (including $23,760, $5,406 and $16,298 for the year ended 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively, from related parties)

 

25,955

 

 

21,645

 

 

18,941

 

Other income

 

11,018

 

 

28,993

 

 

4,082

 

Mortgage and loan interest (including $9,282, $2,240 and $6,695 for the year ended 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively, from related parties)

 

(39,860

)

 

(66,063

)

 

(66,171

)

Loss on the sale of investments

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(331

)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

 

(15,108

)

 

12,399

 

 

(4,536

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

(5,219

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

Equity (loss) earnings from VAA

 

(2,774

)

 

44

 

 

-

 

Earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries and investees

 

461

 

 

1,469

 

 

309

 

Total other (expenses)

 

(25,527

)

 

(1,513

)

 

(47,706

)

(Loss) income before gain on land sales, non-controlling interest, and taxes

 

(36,935

)

 

12,372

 

 

(30,278

)

Gain on disposition of 50% interest in VAA

 

-

 

 

154,126

 

 

-

 

Gain on sale of income-producing properties

 

(80

)

 

-

 

 

16,698

 

Gain on land sales

 

15,272

 

 

17,404

 

 

4,884

 

Net (loss) income from continuing operations before taxes

 

(21,743

)

 

183,902

 

 

(8,696

)

Income tax expense

 

-

 

 

(1,210

)

 

(180

)

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

 

(21,743

)

 

182,692

 

 

(8,876

)

Net (loss) income

 

(21,743

)

 

182,692

 

 

(8,876

)

Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

5,785

 

 

(8,993

)

 

445

 

Net (loss) income attributable to American Realty Investors, Inc.

 

(15,958

)

 

173,699

 

 

(8,431

)

Preferred dividend requirement

 

(1

)

 

(901

)

 

(1,105

)

Net (loss) income applicable to common shares

$

(15,959

)

$

172,798

 

$

(9,536

)

Earnings per share - basic
Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$

(1.36

)

$

11.37

 

$

(0.64

)

Net (loss) income applicable to common shares

$

(1.00

)

$

10.81

 

$

(0.61

)

 
Earnings per share - diluted
Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$

(1.36

)

$

10.89

 

$

(0.64

)

Net (loss) income applicable to common shares

$

(1.00

)

$

10.35

 

$

(0.61

)

 
Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share

 

15,997,076

 

 

15,982,528

 

 

15,514,360

 

Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted earnings per share

 

15,997,076

 

 

16,697,966

 

 

15,514,360

 

 
Amounts attributable to American Realty Investors, Inc.
Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$

(21,743

)

$

182,692

 

$

(8,876

)

Net (loss) income applicable to common shares

$

(15,959

)

$

172,798

 

$

(9,536

)

 
 

AMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

 

2019

 

 

 

2018

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except share and par value amounts)

Assets

Real estate, at cost

$

469,997

 

$

455,993

 

Real estate subject to sales contracts at cost

 

7,966

 

 

3,149

 

Less accumulated depreciation

 

(90,173

)

 

(78,099

)

Total real estate

 

387,790

 

 

381,043

 

 
Notes and interest receivable (including $105,524 in 2019 and $105,803 in 2018 from related parties)

 

169,299

 

 

140,327

 

Less allowance for estimated losses (including $13,099 and $14,269 in 2019 and 2018 from related parties)

 

(13,099

)

 

(14,269

)

Total notes and interest receivable

 

156,200

 

 

126,058

 

 
Cash and cash equivalents

 

51,228

 

 

36,428

 

Restricted cash

 

32,083

 

 

70,187

 

Investment in VAA

 

59,148

 

 

68,399

 

Investment in other unconsolidated investees

 

8,507

 

 

7,602

 

Receivable from related party

 

85,996

 

 

70,377

 

Other assets

 

49,689

 

 

66,055

 

Total assets

$

830,641

 

$

826,149

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

Liabilities:
Notes and interest payable

$

254,873

 

$

286,968

 

Bond and interest payable

 

229,722

 

 

158,574

 

Deferred revenue (including $24,762 in 2019 and $33,904 in 2018 to related parties)

 

24,762

 

 

33,904

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities (including $11,817 in 2019 and $9,984 in 2018 to related parties)

 

24,768

 

 

25,576

 

Total liabilities

 

534,125

 

 

505,022

 

 
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, Series A: $2.00 par value, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued 614 and outstanding 1,800,614 in 2019 and 2018 (liquidation preference $10 per share), including 1,800,000 shares held by ARL and its subsidiaries in 2019 and 2018.

 

5

 

 

5

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 16,412,861 shares issued and 15,997,076 outstanding as of 2019 and 2018 , including 140,000 shares held by TCI (consolidated) in 2019 and 2018.

 

164

 

 

164

 

Treasury stock at cost; 415,785 shares in 2019 and 2018, and 140,000 shares held by TCI (consolidated) as of 2019 and 2018.

 

(6,395

)

 

(6,395

)

Paid-in capital

 

82,017

 

 

84,885

 

Retained earnings

 

163,708

 

 

179,666

 

Total American Realty Investors, Inc. shareholders' equity

 

239,499

 

 

258,325

 

Non-controlling interest

 

57,017

 

 

62,802

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

296,516

 

 

321,127

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

830,641

 

$

826,149

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
