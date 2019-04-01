Log in
News 
News

American Realty Investors, Inc. : Reports Full Year Results for 2018

0
04/01/2019 | 08:34pm EDT

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL), a Dallas-based real estate investment company is reporting its Results of Operations for 2018. In November 2018 the Company created a new subsidiary Victory Abode Apartments, LLC (“VAA”) and contributed 52 multi-family projects that it owned and operated to VAA. ARL subsequently sold a 50% interest to a third party and recorded a $154 million gain.

The Company believes that both the completion of the joint venture creating Victory Abode Apartments and the issuance of the Series B Bonds in the Israeli Bond Market has positioned the company along the strategic lines that it previously indicated. The Company has created a dynamic platform to continue its expansion in the multifamily sector. The ongoing plan is to continue to develop and acquire apartments in the geographic markets where demand exceeds supply.

Beginning November 19, 2018 TCI began reflecting its ownership of VAA on the Balance Sheet as an investment and its share of the Revenues, Operating Expenses, Depreciation, Amortization and Interest as “Earning from VAA.” The comparative financial statements and the information below reflect approximately 46 weeks of operations for the properties contributed to VAA in 2018 in their traditional categories as compared to a full 52 weeks for 2017.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, we reported a net income applicable to common shares of $172.8 million or $10.81 per diluted earnings per share compared to a net loss applicable to common shares of $9.5 million or ($0.61) per diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Revenues

Rental and other property revenues were $121.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents a decrease of $5.2 million compared to the prior year revenues of $126.2 million. The decrease is primarily due to the contribution of fifty-two properties to the joint venture VAA on November 19, 2018.

Expenses

Property operating expenses were $59.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents a decrease of $4.5 million, compared to prior year operating expenses of $64.1 million. The decrease is primarily due to the contribution of fifty-two properties to the joint venture VAA on November 19, 2018.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $22.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents a decrease of $3.0 million compared to prior year depreciation of $25.7 million. The decrease is primarily due to the contribution of fifty-two properties to the joint venture VAA on November 19, 2018.

General and administrative expenses were $12.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. This represents an increase of $5.0 million compared to the prior year expenses of $7.7 million. The increase in general and administrative expenses was due primarily to an increase in fees associated with finalizing the formation of VAA as well as general legal, professional and regulatory fees.

Other income (expense)

Interest income was $21.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2018 compared to $18.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, an increase of $2.7 million. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the notes receivable principal balance.

No gain on sales of income producing properties was recognized during the year ended December 31, 2018. Gain on sale of income-producing properties was $16.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Gain on land sales was $17.4 million and $4.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase of approximately $12.5 million was primarily due to sales of land at the Mercer Crossing Project recognized in 2018.

Other income was $28.9 million and $4.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase of $24.8 million was primarily due to a $17.6 million gain recognized in September 2018 for deferred income associated with the sale of assets, as well as insurance proceeds of approximately $7.6 million received subsequent to the sale of Mahogany Run Golf Course located in St. Thomas.

Gain on disposition of 50% interest in VAA was $154.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 as a result of the contribution of fifty-two properties to the joint venture VAA (Refer to Note 2 “Investment in VAA”).

About American Realty Investors, Inc.

American Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage receivables. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.americanrealtyinvest.com.

 
AMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
           
For the Years Ended December 31,
2018 2017 2016
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues:
Rental and other property revenues (including $144, $839 and $708 for the year ended 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively, from related parties) $ 120,956 $ 126,221 $ 119,663
 
Expenses:
Property operating expenses (including $254, $959 and $900 for the year ended 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively, from related parties) 59,587 64,091 62,950
Depreciation and amortization 22,670 25,679 23,785
General and administrative (including $1,267, $3,225 and $4,053 for the year ended 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively, from related parties) 12,708 7,691 7,119
Net income fee to related party 631 250 257
Advisory fee to related party   11,475     11,082     10,918  
Total operating expenses   107,071     108,793     105,029  
Net operating income 13,885 17,428 14,634
Other income (expenses):
Interest income (including $5,406, $16,298 and $18,864 for the year ended 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively, from related parties) 21,645 18,941 20,453
Other income 28,993 4,082 2,091
Mortgage and loan interest (including $2,240, $6,695 and $5,300 for the year ended 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively, from related parties) (66,063 ) (66,171 ) (59,362 )
Loss on the sale of investments - (331 ) -
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 12,399 (4,536 ) -
Equity earnings from VAA 44 - -
Earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries and investees   1,469     309     493  
Total other expenses   (1,513 )   (47,706 )   (36,325 )

Income (loss) before gain on disposition of 50% interest in VAA, gain on land sales, non-controlling interest, and taxes

12,372 (30,278 ) (21,691 )
Gain on disposition of 50% interest in VAA 154,126 - -
Gain on sale of income-producing properties - 16,698 16,207
Gain on land sales   17,404     4,884     3,121  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 183,902 (8,696 ) (2,363 )
Income tax expense   (1,210 )   (180 )   (46 )
Net income (loss) from continuing operations 182,692 (8,876 ) (2,409 )
Discontinued operations:
Net loss from discontinued operations - - (2 )
Gain on sale of real estate from discontinued operations - - -
Income tax expense from discontinued operations   -     -     1  
Net income from discontinued operations   -     -     (1 )
Net income (loss) 182,692 (8,876 ) (2,410 )
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest   (8,993 )   445     (322 )
Net income (loss) attributable to American Realty Investors, Inc. 173,699 (8,431 ) (2,732 )
Preferred dividend requirement   (901 )   (1,105 )   (1,101 )
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 172,798   $ (9,536 ) $ (3,833 )
Earnings per share - basic
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 10.81   $ (0.61 ) $ (0.25 )
 
Earnings per share - diluted
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 10.81   $ (0.61 ) $ (0.25 )
 
Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share 15,982,528 15,514,360 15,514,360
Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted earnings per share 15,982,528 15,514,360 15,514,360
 
Amounts attributable to American Realty Investors, Inc.
Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 173,699 $ (8,431 ) $ (2,731 )
Net loss from discontinued operations   -     -     (1 )
Net income (loss) applicable to American Realty Investors, Inc. $ 173,699   $ (8,431 ) $ (2,732 )
 
       
AMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
December 31, December 31,
2018 2017
 
(dollars in thousands, except share and par value amounts)
Assets
Real estate, at cost $ 455,993 $ 1,117,429
Real estate subject to sales contracts at cost 3,149 48,234
Less accumulated depreciation   (78,099 )   (177,546 )
Total real estate 381,043 988,117
 
Notes and interest receivable (including $105,803 in 2018 and $99,410 in 2017 from related parties) 140,327 127,865
Less allowance for estimated losses (including $14,269 in 2018 and 2017 from related parties)   (14,269 )   (15,770 )
Total notes and interest receivable 126,058 112,095
 
Cash and cash equivalents 36,428 33,778
Restricted cash 70,187 54,760
Investment in VAA 68,399 -
Investment in other unconsolidated investees 7,602 6,396
Receivable from related party 70,377 38,311
Other assets   66,055     63,263  
Total assets $ 826,149   $ 1,296,720  
 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Notes and interest payable $ 286,968 $ 898,750
Notes related to real estate held for sale - 376
Notes related to real estate subject to sales contracts - 1,957
Bond and interest payable 158,574 113,049
Deferred revenue (including $37,416 in 2018 and $56,887 in 2017 to related parties) 33,904 77,332
Accounts payable and other liabilities (including $107 in 2018 and $11,893 in 2017 to related parties)   25,576     39,373  
Total liabilities 505,022 1,130,837
 
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, Series A: $2.00 par value, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 614 and 2,000,614 shares in 2018 and 2017 (liquidation preference $10 per share), including 1,800,000 shares held by ARL and TCI in 2018 and 900,000 shares held by ARL in 2017. 5 2,205
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 16,412,861 shares issued and 15,997,076 outstanding as of 2018 and 15,930,145 shares issued and 15,514,360 outstanding as of 2017, including 140,000 shares held by TCI (consolidated) in 2018 and 2017. 164 159
Treasury stock at cost; 415,785 shares in 2018 and 2017, and 140,000 shares held by TCI (consolidated) as of 2018 and 2017. (6,395 ) (6,395 )
Paid-in capital 84,885 110,138
Retained earnings   179,666     5,967  
Total American Realty Investors, Inc. shareholders' equity 258,325 112,074
Non-controlling interest   62,802     53,809  
Total shareholders' equity   321,127     165,883  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 826,149   $ 1,296,720  


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
