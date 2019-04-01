American Realty Investors, Inc. : Reports Full Year Results for 2018
0
04/01/2019 | 08:34pm EDT
American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL), a Dallas-based real estate
investment company is reporting its Results of Operations for 2018. In
November 2018 the Company created a new subsidiary Victory Abode
Apartments, LLC (“VAA”) and contributed 52 multi-family projects that it
owned and operated to VAA. ARL subsequently sold a 50% interest to a
third party and recorded a $154 million gain.
The Company believes that both the completion of the joint venture
creating Victory Abode Apartments and the issuance of the Series B Bonds
in the Israeli Bond Market has positioned the company along the
strategic lines that it previously indicated. The Company has created a
dynamic platform to continue its expansion in the multifamily sector.
The ongoing plan is to continue to develop and acquire apartments in the
geographic markets where demand exceeds supply.
Beginning November 19, 2018 TCI began reflecting its ownership of VAA on
the Balance Sheet as an investment and its share of the Revenues,
Operating Expenses, Depreciation, Amortization and Interest as “Earning
from VAA.” The comparative financial statements and the information
below reflect approximately 46 weeks of operations for the properties
contributed to VAA in 2018 in their traditional categories as compared
to a full 52 weeks for 2017.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, we reported a net income
applicable to common shares of $172.8 million or $10.81 per diluted
earnings per share compared to a net loss applicable to common shares of
$9.5 million or ($0.61) per diluted earnings per share for the year
ended December 31, 2017.
Revenues
Rental and other property revenues were $121.0 million for the year
ended December 31, 2018. This represents a decrease of $5.2 million
compared to the prior year revenues of $126.2 million. The decrease is
primarily due to the contribution of fifty-two properties to the joint
venture VAA on November 19, 2018.
Expenses
Property operating expenses were $59.6 million for the year ended
December 31, 2018. This represents a decrease of $4.5 million, compared
to prior year operating expenses of $64.1 million. The decrease is
primarily due to the contribution of fifty-two properties to the joint
venture VAA on November 19, 2018.
Depreciation and amortization expenses were $22.7 million for the year
ended December 31, 2018. This represents a decrease of $3.0 million
compared to prior year depreciation of $25.7 million. The decrease is
primarily due to the contribution of fifty-two properties to the joint
venture VAA on November 19, 2018.
General and administrative expenses were $12.7 million for the year
ended December 31, 2018. This represents an increase of $5.0 million
compared to the prior year expenses of $7.7 million. The increase in
general and administrative expenses was due primarily to an increase in
fees associated with finalizing the formation of VAA as well as general
legal, professional and regulatory fees.
Other income (expense)
Interest income was $21.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2018
compared to $18.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, an
increase of $2.7 million. This increase was primarily due to an increase
in the notes receivable principal balance.
No gain on sales of income producing properties was recognized during
the year ended December 31, 2018. Gain on sale of income-producing
properties was $16.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.
Gain on land sales was $17.4 million and $4.9 million for the years
ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase of
approximately $12.5 million was primarily due to sales of land at the
Mercer Crossing Project recognized in 2018.
Other income was $28.9 million and $4.1 million for the years ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase of $24.8 million
was primarily due to a $17.6 million gain recognized in September 2018
for deferred income associated with the sale of assets, as well as
insurance proceeds of approximately $7.6 million received subsequent to
the sale of Mahogany Run Golf Course located in St. Thomas.
Gain on disposition of 50% interest in VAA was $154.1 million for the
year ended December 31, 2018 as a result of the contribution of
fifty-two properties to the joint venture VAA (Refer to Note 2
“Investment in VAA”).
About American Realty Investors, Inc.
American Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment
company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across
the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and
developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate
through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in
mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage
receivables. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.americanrealtyinvest.com.
AMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Years Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2016
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues:
Rental and other property revenues (including $144, $839 and $708
for the year ended 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively, from related
parties)
$
120,956
$
126,221
$
119,663
Expenses:
Property operating expenses (including $254, $959 and $900 for the
year ended 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively, from related parties)
59,587
64,091
62,950
Depreciation and amortization
22,670
25,679
23,785
General and administrative (including $1,267, $3,225 and $4,053 for
the year ended 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively, from related
parties)
12,708
7,691
7,119
Net income fee to related party
631
250
257
Advisory fee to related party
11,475
11,082
10,918
Total operating expenses
107,071
108,793
105,029
Net operating income
13,885
17,428
14,634
Other income (expenses):
Interest income (including $5,406, $16,298 and $18,864 for the year
ended 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively, from related parties)
21,645
18,941
20,453
Other income
28,993
4,082
2,091
Mortgage and loan interest (including $2,240, $6,695 and $5,300 for
the year ended 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively, from related
parties)
(66,063
)
(66,171
)
(59,362
)
Loss on the sale of investments
-
(331
)
-
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
12,399
(4,536
)
-
Equity earnings from VAA
44
-
-
Earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries and investees
1,469
309
493
Total other expenses
(1,513
)
(47,706
)
(36,325
)
Income (loss) before gain on disposition of 50% interest in VAA,
gain on land sales, non-controlling interest, and taxes
12,372
(30,278
)
(21,691
)
Gain on disposition of 50% interest in VAA
154,126
-
-
Gain on sale of income-producing properties
-
16,698
16,207
Gain on land sales
17,404
4,884
3,121
Net income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
183,902
(8,696
)
(2,363
)
Income tax expense
(1,210
)
(180
)
(46
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
182,692
(8,876
)
(2,409
)
Discontinued operations:
Net loss from discontinued operations
-
-
(2
)
Gain on sale of real estate from discontinued operations
-
-
-
Income tax expense from discontinued operations
-
-
1
Net income from discontinued operations
-
-
(1
)
Net income (loss)
182,692
(8,876
)
(2,410
)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(8,993
)
445
(322
)
Net income (loss) attributable to American Realty Investors, Inc.
173,699
(8,431
)
(2,732
)
Preferred dividend requirement
(901
)
(1,105
)
(1,101
)
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$
172,798
$
(9,536
)
$
(3,833
)
Earnings per share - basic
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
10.81
$
(0.61
)
$
(0.25
)
Earnings per share - diluted
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
10.81
$
(0.61
)
$
(0.25
)
Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share
15,982,528
15,514,360
15,514,360
Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted earnings
per share
15,982,528
15,514,360
15,514,360
Amounts attributable to American Realty Investors, Inc.
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
173,699
$
(8,431
)
$
(2,731
)
Net loss from discontinued operations
-
-
(1
)
Net income (loss) applicable to American Realty Investors, Inc.
$
173,699
$
(8,431
)
$
(2,732
)
AMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
(dollars in thousands, except share and par value amounts)
Assets
Real estate, at cost
$
455,993
$
1,117,429
Real estate subject to sales contracts at cost
3,149
48,234
Less accumulated depreciation
(78,099
)
(177,546
)
Total real estate
381,043
988,117
Notes and interest receivable (including $105,803 in 2018 and
$99,410 in 2017 from related parties)
140,327
127,865
Less allowance for estimated losses (including $14,269 in 2018 and
2017 from related parties)
(14,269
)
(15,770
)
Total notes and interest receivable
126,058
112,095
Cash and cash equivalents
36,428
33,778
Restricted cash
70,187
54,760
Investment in VAA
68,399
-
Investment in other unconsolidated investees
7,602
6,396
Receivable from related party
70,377
38,311
Other assets
66,055
63,263
Total assets
$
826,149
$
1,296,720
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Notes and interest payable
$
286,968
$
898,750
Notes related to real estate held for sale
-
376
Notes related to real estate subject to sales contracts
-
1,957
Bond and interest payable
158,574
113,049
Deferred revenue (including $37,416 in 2018 and $56,887 in 2017 to
related parties)
33,904
77,332
Accounts payable and other liabilities (including $107 in 2018 and
$11,893 in 2017 to related parties)
25,576
39,373
Total liabilities
505,022
1,130,837
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, Series A: $2.00 par value, authorized 15,000,000
shares, issued and outstanding 614 and 2,000,614 shares in 2018 and
2017 (liquidation preference $10 per share), including 1,800,000
shares held by ARL and TCI in 2018 and 900,000 shares held by ARL in
2017.
5
2,205
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;
16,412,861 shares issued and 15,997,076 outstanding as of 2018 and
15,930,145 shares issued and 15,514,360 outstanding as of 2017,
including 140,000 shares held by TCI (consolidated) in 2018 and 2017.
164
159
Treasury stock at cost; 415,785 shares in 2018 and 2017, and 140,000
shares held by TCI (consolidated) as of 2018 and 2017.
(6,395
)
(6,395
)
Paid-in capital
84,885
110,138
Retained earnings
179,666
5,967
Total American Realty Investors, Inc. shareholders' equity