American Realty Investors, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
08/14/2018 | 11:12pm CEST
American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL), a Dallas-based real estate
investment company, today reported results of operations for the first
quarter ended March 31, 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2018,
we reported a net income applicable to common shares of $5.6 million or
($0.35) per diluted loss per share compared to a net loss applicable to
common shares of $11.2 million or ($0.72) per diluted loss per share for
the same period ended 2017.
The Company maintained its overall focus on growing its portfolio and is
working on several strategic initiatives that we previously announced
earlier this year. Overall, management remains very encouraged about the
overall performance of the company; especially tied to the quality of
our assets in our portfolio, and the new multifamily apartment projects
under various stages of development.
Revenues
Rental and other property revenues were $31.6 million for the three
months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017. The change by segment was an
increase in revenues in the apartment portfolio of approximately $1.2
million, offset by a decrease in revenues in the commercial portfolio of
$1.2 million.
Expense
Property operating expenses were $15.5 million for the three months
ended June 30, 2018. This represents an increase of $0.1 million
compared to the prior period operating expenses of $15.4 million. This
increase is driven primarily by an increase in property operating
expenses in the apartment portfolio of $1.0 million offset by a decrease
in operating expenses from our commercial portfolio of $0.7 million and
$0.2 million from the other portfolio.
Depreciation and amortization expense was $6.5 million for the three
months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $6.4 million in the same
period of 2017. This increase was due primarily to the growth in our
apartment portfolio, which resulted in a $0.1 million increase in the
expense year over year.
General and Administrative expense was $2.9 million for the three months
ended June 30, 2018. This represents an increase of $1.0 million
compared to the prior period expense of $1.9 million. The increase is
due to an increase in expense reimbursements paid to our advisor of
approximately $0.7 million and professional fees for consulting, audit
and tax services of approximately $0.3 million.
Other income (expense)
Mortgage and loan interest expense was $15.9 million for the three
months ended June 30, 2018. This represents a decrease of $1.4 million
compared to the prior period expense of $17.3 million. The change by
segment represents a decrease in the other portfolio of $1.0 million,
$0.5 million in the land portfolio and $0.2 million in the commercial
portfolio offset by an increase of $0.3 million in the apartment
portfolio. Within the other portfolio the decrease is primarily due to
$1.2 million of interest expense savings related to maturing notes
payable paid during the first quarter of 2018.
Other income was $7.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
This represents an increase of $7.6 million as compared to prior period
other expense of $0.1 million. The increase is the result of insurance
proceeds of approximately $6.6 million received subsequent to the "as
is" sale of a property damaged by a hurricane, and other miscellaneous
income of approximately $1.0 million.
Foreign currency transaction was a gain of $5.9 million for the three
months ended June 30, 2018. This represents an increase of $9.3 million
compared to prior period foreign currency transaction loss of $3.4
million. The increase is the result of a gain in foreign currency
exchange as a result of the favorable exchange rate between the Israel
Shekels and the U.S. Dollar related to our Bond program.
For the three months ended June 30, 2018, we sold a golf course for a
total sales price of $2.3 million and recorded no gain or loss on the
sale. For the same period in 2017, the Company recorded a loss of
approximately $0.5 million from the sale of 8.3 acres of land for a
sales price of $0.5 million.
About American Realty Investors, Inc.
American Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment
company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across
the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and
developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate
through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in
mortgage loans on real estate. The Company also holds mortgage
receivables. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.americanrealtyinvest.com.
AMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues:
Rental and other property revenues (including $208 and $199 for the
three months and $415 and $389 for the six months ended 2018 and
2017, respectively, from related parties)
$
31,607
$
31,587
$
62,690
$
63,409
Expenses:
Property operating expenses (including $231 and $239 for the three
months and $458 and 476 for the six months ended 2018 and 2017,
respectively, from related parties)
15,550
15,429
29,974
31,693
Depreciation and amortization
6,504
6,409
12,895
12,739
General and administrative (including $297 and $552 for the three
months and $2,437 and $1,295 for the six months ended 2018 and 2017,
respectively, from related parties)
2,954
1,995
5,295
4,026
Net income fee to related party
53
77
106
137
Advisory fee to related party
2,929
2,849
5,885
5,508
Total operating expenses
27,990
26,759
54,155
54,103
Net operating income
3,617
4,828
8,535
9,306
Other income (expenses):
Interest income (including $4,832 and $4,972 for the three months
and $9,311 and $9,092 for the six months ended 2018 and 2017,
respectively, from related parties)
4,882
5,059
9,991
9,852
Other income
7,537
(116
)
9,438
1,327
Mortgage and loan interest (including $1,909 and $1,683 for the
three months and $3,708 and $3,195 for the six months ended 2018 and
2017, respectively, from related parties)
(15,907
)
(17,347
)
(31,631
)
(34,143
)
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
5,889
(3,425
)
7,645
(3,747
)
Earnings from unconsolidated subsidiaries and investees
277
153
597
208
Total other income (expenses)
2,678
(15,676
)
(3,960
)
(26,503
)
Income (loss) before gain on land sales, non-controlling interest,
and taxes
6,295
(10,848
)
4,575
(17,197
)
Gain (loss) on land sales
-
(476
)
1,335
(31
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
6,295
(11,324
)
5,910
(17,228
)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
6,295
(11,324
)
5,910
(17,228
)
Net income (loss)
6,295
(11,324
)
5,910
(17,228
)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(441
)
435
(716
)
628
Net income (loss) attributable to American Realty Investors, Inc.
5,854
(10,889
)
5,194
(16,600
)
Preferred dividend requirement
(225
)
(275
)
(450
)
(550
)
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$
5,629
$
(11,164
)
$
4,744
$
(17,150
)
Earnings per share - basic
Net loss from continuing operations
$
0.35
$
(0.72
)
$
0.30
$
(1.11
)
Earnings per share - diluted
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
0.35
$
(0.72
)
$
0.30
$
(1.11
)
Weighted average common shares used in computing earnings per share
15,997,076
15,514,360
15,967,740
15,514,360
Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted earnings
per share
15,997,076
15,514,360
15,967,740
15,514,360
Amounts attributable to American Realty Investors, Inc.
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$
5,854
$
(10,889
)
$
5,194
$
(16,600
)
Net income (loss) applicable to American Realty Investors, Inc.
$
5,854
$
(10,889
)
$
5,194
$
(16,600
)
AMERICAN REALTY INVESTORS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
December 31,
2018
2017
(unaudited)
(audited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and par value amounts)
Assets
Real estate, at cost
$
1,147,612
$
1,117,429
Real estate subject to sales contracts at cost
46,262
48,234
Less accumulated depreciation
(183,630
)
(177,546
)
Total real estate
1,010,244
988,117
Notes and interest receivable:
Performing (including $104,665 in 2018 and $99,410 in 2017 from
related parties)
142,277
127,865
Less allowance for estimated losses (including $14,269 in 2018 and
2017 from related parties)
(15,770
)
(15,770
)
Total notes and interest receivable
126,507
112,095
Cash and cash equivalents
28,116
42,920
Restricted cash
64,652
45,618
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures and investees
6,993
6,396
Receivable from related party
55,987
38,311
Other assets
56,605
63,263
Total assets
$
1,349,104
$
1,296,720
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Notes and interest payable
$
921,461
$
898,750
Notes related to real estate held for sale
376
376
Notes related to real estate subject to sales contracts
-
1,957
Bond and interest payable
143,897
113,049
Deferred revenue (including $57,289 in 2018 and $56,887 in 2017 to
related parties)
78,548
77,332
Accounts payable and other liabilities (including $9,764 in 2018 and
$11,893 in 2017 to related parties)
31,655
39,373
Total liabilities
1,175,937
1,130,837
Shareholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, Series A: $2.00 par value, authorized 15,000,000
shares, issued and outstanding 1,800,614 and 2,000,614 shares in
2018 and 2017 (liquidation preference $10 per share), including
900,000 shares in 2018 and 2017 held by ARL.
1,805
2,205
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized;
16,412,861 shares issued and 15,997,076 outstanding as of 2018 and
15,930,145 shares issued and 15,514,360 outstanding as of 2017,
including 140,000 shares held by TCI (consolidated) in 2018 and 2017.
164
159
Treasury stock at cost; 415,785 shares in 2018 and 2017, and 140,000
shares held by TCI (consolidated) as of 2018 and 2017
(6,395
)
(6,395
)
Paid-in capital
111,907
110,138
Retained earnings
11,161
5,967
Total American Realty Investors, Inc. shareholders' equity