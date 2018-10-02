Log in
American Rebel Holdings Inc : 5 Reasons that Spell Success

10/02/2018 | 01:07pm CEST

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2018 / Very rarely do we find a young, upstart public company with a story that is not only catchy and unique; but also fills a needed void in a large market.

Located in "Music City" Nashville, TN, you find a company called American Rebel Holdings (OTCQB: AREB) better known to many as "America's Patriotic Brand." This company was founded by Charles A. "Andy" Ross whom has previously founded Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) and Ross Archery.

One of the founding principles of American Rebel - America's Patriotic Brand is the company's unwavering support of the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution. American Rebel identified opportunities to fill voids in the space of concealed carry clothing and accessories and has launched its line of products focused on every day use and style. To check out some of the catchy part of the company you can hear the song "American Rebel" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48z7aBjcLHc.

This company has recently put out some very interesting news that caught our attention, thus the 5 reasons that spell success:

  1. Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel, was recently on the cover of American Shooting Journal which has a distribution of over 90,000 printed copies, over 100,000 unique visitors to its site and over 195,000 readers. (http://americanshootingjournal.com/advertise/) Think about the level of exposure this brings the company and product lines.
  2. 79% average sales growth month over month the past 3 months on www.amazon.com with the company's current 41 SKU line of products which include multiple color trim options for four different concealed carry backpacks, two different trim options on the Defender Concealed Carry Coat and two different color options on the Cartwright Concealed Carry Coat.
  3. The company's recent talks of expanding its product offerings in order to continue growing its sales, including new Lightweight Men's and Women's Concealed Carry Jackets and Women's Concealed Carry Hoodies. More products equal more potential customers.
  4. With fall upon us and winter coming, the company's existing line of coats, the Defender and Cartwright, will be in more demand with the cooler weather.
  5. Last but not least, the company has discussed how successful they have been at trade shows and they will exhibit at the 2019 SHOT Show in Las Vegas January 22-25, 2019. This is an industry-only trade show that will provide the company with opportunities to expand its dealer network and company as a whole.

So, in summation this small company in Music City is making me sing the tune of 5 reasons for success! They successfully found a way to take an American's right and make it their business as America's Patriotic Brand!

This sounds like a self-fulfilling prophecy to growth and expansion at the same time.

About American Rebel

American Rebel (OTCQB: AREB) was founded by Charles A. "Andy" Ross as America's Patriotic Brand. Andy has previously founded Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) and Ross Archery. American Rebel's initial product offering is its line of concealed carry products, which were launched at the 2017 NRA Annual Meeting. "There's a growing need to know how to protect yourself, your family, your neighbors or even a room full of total strangers," says American Rebel's CEO Andy Ross. "That need is in the forethought of every product we design." For more information on American Rebel, go to www.AmericanRebel.com.

About the Emerging Markets Report:

Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting, a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Emerging Markets has been paid 500,000 shares by American Rebel.

CONTACT:

James Painter, jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

SOURCE: Emerging Markets Report


© Accesswire 2018
