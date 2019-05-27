AMERICAN RENAL 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. - ARA

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until May 28, 2019
to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA). Investor
losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between
August 10, 2016 and March 27, 2019. This action is pending in the United
States District Court for the District of New Jersey.
Get Help
American Renal investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-american-renal-associates-holdings-inc-securities-litigation-1
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
On March 27, 2019, the Company disclosed a range of negative information
including the resignation of its CFO and that its financial results for
the fiscal years ended 2014 through 2017 would be restated and could no
longer be relied upon due to the Company’s ongoing investigation into
its revenue recognition methodology and related accounting matters. On
this news, the price of American Renal’s shares plummeted.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can:
(1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement
websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely
submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data
to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a
financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti,
LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
