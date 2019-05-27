Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Renal Associates Holdings Inc    ARA

AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC

(ARA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERICAN RENAL 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. - ARA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 11:34pm EDT

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until May 28, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between August 10, 2016 and March 27, 2019. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Get Help

American Renal investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-american-renal-associates-holdings-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

On March 27, 2019, the Company disclosed a range of negative information including the resignation of its CFO and that its financial results for the fiscal years ended 2014 through 2017 would be restated and could no longer be relied upon due to the Company’s ongoing investigation into its revenue recognition methodology and related accounting matters. On this news, the price of American Renal’s shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES
05/27AMERICAN RENAL 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALER : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFile..
BU
05/24AMERICAN RENAL 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALER : Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Lou..
BU
05/15AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
05/14COHEN MILSTEIN SELLERS & TOLL PLLC : Investigates American Renal Associates Hold..
BU
05/09Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
05/03Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
05/01COHEN MILSTEIN SELLERS & TOLL PLLC : Announces Investigation of American Renal A..
BU
04/29LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
04/26AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
04/26AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, : Secures Amendment and Waiver Under Credit..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 827 M
EBIT 2018 99,8 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 477 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,54
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
Capitalization 203 M
Chart AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
American Renal Associates Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,60 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph A. Carlucci Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Syed T. Kamal President & Director
Don E. Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jason M. Boucher Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael S. Anger Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC-45.92%204
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-19.00%68 943
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-0.49%42 391
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE19.42%23 330
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS32.00%16 430
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS17.74%13 174
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About