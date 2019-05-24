AMERICAN RENAL 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. - ARA

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses
in excess of $100,000 that they have only until May
28, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities
class action lawsuit against American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc.
(NYSE: ARA). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s
securities between August 10, 2016 and March 27, 2019. This action is
pending in the United States District Court for the District of New
Jersey.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of American Renal and would like to discuss
your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to
recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to
you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850
or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ara/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by May 28, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
On March 27, 2019, the Company disclosed a range of negative information
including the resignation of its CFO and that its financial results for
the fiscal years ended 2014 through 2017 would be restated and could no
longer be relied upon due to the Company’s ongoing investigation into
its revenue recognition methodology and related accounting matters. On
this news, the price of American Renal’s shares plummeted.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
