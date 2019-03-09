AMERICAN RENAL (ARA) INVESTIGATION: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. – ARA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) resulting from allegations that American Renal may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 8, 2019, American Renal announced it would delay the filing of its earnings report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 as it continues to examine reserve computations and other accounting practices that may have an impact on the company’s accounts receivable and revenue for fiscal year 2018, as well as previously reported fiscal years ranging from 2014 through 2017. This follows the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) October 2018 request for documents concerning American Renal’s revenue recognition, collections, and other related matters. On this news, shares of American Renal fell $2.05 per share or over 16% to close at $10.46 per share on March 8, 2019.

