AMERICAN RENAL (ARA) INVESTIGATION: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. – ARA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) resulting from
allegations that American Renal may have issued materially misleading
business information to the investing public.
On March 8, 2019, American Renal announced it would delay the filing of
its earnings report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 as it
continues to examine reserve computations and other accounting practices
that may have an impact on the company’s accounts receivable and revenue
for fiscal year 2018, as well as previously reported fiscal years
ranging from 2014 through 2017. This follows the Securities and Exchange
Commission’s (“SEC”) October 2018 request for documents concerning
American Renal’s revenue recognition, collections, and other related
matters. On this news, shares of American Renal fell $2.05 per share or
over 16% to close at $10.46 per share on March 8, 2019.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by American Renal investors. If you purchased shares of
American Renal, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1533.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary
Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
