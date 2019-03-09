Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  American Renal Associates Holdings Inc    ARA

AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC

(ARA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMERICAN RENAL (ARA) INVESTIGATION: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. – ARA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2019 | 11:13am EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) resulting from allegations that American Renal may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On March 8, 2019, American Renal announced it would delay the filing of its earnings report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 as it continues to examine reserve computations and other accounting practices that may have an impact on the company’s accounts receivable and revenue for fiscal year 2018, as well as previously reported fiscal years ranging from 2014 through 2017. This follows the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) October 2018 request for documents concerning American Renal’s revenue recognition, collections, and other related matters. On this news, shares of American Renal fell $2.05 per share or over 16% to close at $10.46 per share on March 8, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by American Renal investors. If you purchased shares of American Renal, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1533.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES
11:13aAMERICAN RENAL (ARA) INVESTIGATION : Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of S..
BU
03/08AMERICAN RENAL INVESTIGATION INITIAT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Ameri..
BU
03/08GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of American Rena..
BU
03/08Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of American ..
BU
03/08AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
03/08AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, : Announces Delay in Release of Fourth Quar..
BU
02/04AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES : reg; Opens Newest Dallas Area Clinic
BU
2018AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
2018AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS, : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 838 M
EBIT 2018 111 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 474 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,37
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Capitalization 340 M
Chart AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
American Renal Associates Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,7 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph A. Carlucci Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Syed T. Kamal President & Director
Don E. Williamson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jason M. Boucher Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Michael S. Anger Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS INC-9.20%340
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-20.09%68 655
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)0.23%42 708
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE17.27%22 975
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS15.39%14 446
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES10.84%11 728
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.