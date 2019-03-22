AMERICAN RENAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - ARA

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into American Renal Associates
Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) on behalf of shareholders that purchased the
Company’s shares issued in connection with its April 2016 Initial Public
Offering (“IPO”).
On March 8, 2019, the Company disclosed that it will delay filing its
Form 10-K annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018 and the
issuance of its earnings release for the fourth quarter and full year
2018 due to an ongoing investigation by its Audit Committee into
“reserve computations and other accounting practices that could have an
impact on accounts receivable and revenue for the fiscal year ended
December 31, 2018, as well as the previously reported fiscal years ended
December 31, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, the fiscal quarters within those
fiscal years and the first three fiscal quarters of 2018” and also
“whether and how any such adjustments will affect individual quarters
and years during the affected period.”
On this news, the price of American Renal’s shares plummeted.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether American Renal and/or its
officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.
If you purchased American Renal shares issued in connection with its
April 2016 IPO, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF
Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ara/
to learn more.
